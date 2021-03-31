Several outstanding teachers have been honored as Noble’s Site Teachers of the Year, with Amanda Myers being named First State Bank’s District Teacher of the Year.
Myers, a fifth grade math and science teacher at Pioneer Elementary, has served in Noble for 16 of her 30 years of teaching. While in Noble, she has served three years at Pioneer and 13 years at Hubbard.
Myers’ teaching career began at Oilton Public Schools with three years’ service before she moved to Moore Public Schools for 11 years.
She graduated from East Central University with her BS in elementary education, received her master’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma and went to the University of Oklahoma to earn her Elementary Math Specialist Certification.
Myers has been married to John Myers for nearly 30 years. The couple has three sons, two of whom have graduated from Noble High School and the third of whom is a sophomore there. In addition to her teaching duties, Myers also oversees the Pioneer Running Club (the OKC Marathon for Kids), and started an after-school club for students called Sci-Pi that allows students to focus on STEM activities.
Site Teachers of the Year were also announced. Holly Burns earned the honor from Katherine I Daily Elementary School, where she has served as the librarian for three years. Burns came to Noble after working for Putnam City Public Schools as their librarian. She has served in education for 11 years after earning her bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University and her master’s degree from East Central University.
Honoree Shea Webster teaches second grade at Hubbard Elementary. She has taught there for 22 of her 23 years as an educator. Webster received both her bachelor of science and her master's in reading specialist degrees from East Central University. She is also a National Board Certified Teacher and a DonorsChoose Ambassador, where she participates in a program in which experienced teachers mentor newer colleagues.
Rebecca Cretsinger is a seventh and eighth grade English and Language Arts teacher at Curtis Inge Middle School. She has served in Noble for six of her 10 years as an educator. Before moving to the middle school, Cretsinger taught kindergarten at Katherine I. Daily Elementary for four years. She received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Phoenix. Before joining the Noble team, Cretsinger taught in Norman.
Carol Ford teaches biology and human anatomy at Noble High School. She has been in education for 24 years, all at Noble High. Ford received her bachelor of science from East Central University, and holds two master’s degrees from the same school. This year, Ford has been helping with virtual instruction for the science department and teaching Honors Biology and Human Anatomy. Ford is also a National Board Certified Teacher.
