A Noble woman was charged Monday with embezzling over $3,000 from a Norman elementary school parent-teacher association.
Andrea Michelle Berkley, 42, is accused of misappropriating $3,142 from the Kennedy Elementary School PTA from December 2018 to early February 2019 for personal use while she served as treasurer, according to a court affidavit filed in Cleveland County District Court.
During an interview with a Norman police detective, Berkley admitted to stealing the funds over seven transactions and falsified the records during that timeframe to cover up the embezzlement, according to the court affidavit.
Police said Berkley's term as treasurer began in 2017, and the PTA discovered the financial discrepancies in March 2019. The Norman Police Department was then asked to investigate.
District Judge Jeff Virgin was automatically assigned to the case.
Norman woman charged with shooting with intent to kill
A Norman woman was charged Monday with intent to kill for allegedly shooting at a man at his house in Norman.
Jenifer Jean Reid, 41, is accused of going to the 300 block of Timberwind Drive on Saturday and shooting at the Norman man, according to an affidavit filed in Cleveland County District Court,
According to the 1:24 a.m. emergency call, Reid fired a gun into the air and was being held down by the victim. The man said while he was in the backyard, he saw Reid walk around the back with a gun by her side. He approached as Reid lifted the gun, and he grabbed it as it discharged next to his head. They began to scuffle, and the gun fell into the mud. He said Reid tried to fire the gun again, but it didn't discharge.
During an interview with Norman detectives, Reid admitted to having the gun and going to the address with the intention of hurting the man, according to charging documents .
She was booked into Cleveland County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Reid is set for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. Aug. 18 in Cleveland County Court. Bond was set at $250,000. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim and not to possess any weapons.
Man charged with attempted robbery
An Oklahoma City man was charged Monday in Cleveland County District Court with attempted first-degree robbery for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle in Moore.
Joey Quana Oldbear, 25, is accused of trying to steal a neighbor's vehicle after the neighbor came over to help jumpstart Oldbear's vehicle Friday in the 100 block of Southwest Third Street, according to a court affidavit. When the neighbor arrived at Oldbear's residence, she opened her driver's side door a crack and popped the trunk to access her car battery.
Oldbear then came to her vehicle, grabbed and twisted her arm, and forced her out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
According to the police report, Oldbear sat in the driver's seat and told the victim he was going to take the vehicle. The neighbor then laid on the vehicle's horn to attract attention. Oldbear attempted to place the vehicle in drive but didn't know how to operate a stick shift and stalled the vehicle, police said.
According to the affidavit, a witness arrived on scene and forced Oldbear to leave the vehicle. Afterward, the neighbor got in her vehicle and drove away.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Oldbear is set for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. Aug. 18 with Special Judge Scott Brockman. Bond was set at $50,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.