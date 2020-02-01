The Noble Chamber of Commerce recently announced a new board and named award recipients at its annual banquet.
The event, held Jan. 21 at Southwind Hills in Goldsby, had the theme "Masquerade" and included silent and live auctions to help the chamber raise funds for future events.
Noble Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Adams said about 200 people attended, including legislators, city leaders, the police chief, the school superintendent, as well as chamber members.
"It went really well. We had a lot of fun," Adams said.
New board members were announced, which include: President John Stokes, Vice President Brian Houck, Treasurer Karie Killgore, Secretary Crystal Givens, Immediate Past President Cathy Adams and members Rheannon Burdick, Tammy Boaz, Kim Cline, Michelle Hohlier, Jan Moran, Tiffany Spenser, Chief Keith Springstead, Adams and Administrative Assistant Emma Adams.
The highlight of the night were the awards, Adams said, which included Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year, and Above and Beyond recipients.
Adams said OEC Fiber received Business of the Year for always supporting the chamber, public schools and the city of Noble.
Volunteer of the Year was awarded to two community members this year, Joe Adams and Chad Killgore, who were each honored for the countless hours they spent helping plan and prepare Christmas in Noble, Adams said.
The volunteers spent many hours during weekends and late nights building items for Santa's sleigh, refurbishing wreaths, building signs and wooden trees, setting up the community Christmas tree and putting up lights and more, she said.
Karie Killgore, operations manager and assistant cashier at McClain Bank, received the Above and Beyond Award. Adams said the award is given to a member who put in a lot of volunteer hours and devoted a lot of time, effort and dedication to the chamber and the community.
Killgore, a nearly three-year chamber member, shared the honor of being recognized with her husband, Chad.
Last year, Killgore said she was on just about every chamber committee and participated in such events as the Rose Rock Festival in May and Christmas Noble, and she helped organize the banquet.
For Christmas in Noble, Killgore said she and Chad helped build a display downtown and a huge backdrop behind the community Christmas tree.
"We did several other wood projects, like signs for businesses that had donated to Christmas in Noble," she said.
Killgore said she also helped with membership and various chamber and community activities.
"I just pretty much do whatever I can do to help," she said.
During her first year as a chamber member, Killgore said she was pretty quiet and observed how everything worked.
"And then last year I really had a feel for what was taking place and what was going on and what I could be involved in and what areas I could be involved in," she said. "I got into the chamber because I am employed with McClain Bank, and I had, I guess, a better grasp of my role and responsibility here at the bank. It was easier for me to venture out and be a bigger part of the community and the chamber."
Killgore said both she and Chad, who works as a technician at an oil field shop in Oklahoma City, were honored and surprised to receive their respective awards.
"It means a lot to mean because the chamber is something I'm very passionate about, just because it gives businesses the opportunity to network with other leaders and businesses in the community, so it's just something I'm really passionate about," she said.
Killgore said whenever she asked for help with a community project, he did all of the tasks graciously, "and he enjoyed really being a part of the community and meeting new people, so I'm sure in the near future he will seek to be a member of the chamber as an individual."
Killgore said she has lived in Noble since 2008 but has had Noble ties since 1984. Chad, meanwhile, has lived in Noble his entire life. The couple has nine children total, ranging in age from 5 to 25. A 5-year-old and 17-year-old junior currently live with them in Noble.
"I love the Noble community. ... I knew lots of people before I moved here. I've been around Noble since 1984. My family lived here, so I visited here quite often. Then I rode horses at the Noble arena for several years before I lived here. I love everybody here. They're very personable.
"I chose Noble because I was familiar with it and loved the town and the people here, and I'll probably be here until I meet my maker. ... We're honored to be a part of Noble ... and help our community and make new friends."
Jamie BerryFollow me @JamieStitches13jberry@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.