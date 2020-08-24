Noble Public Schools classes to return after COVID-19 causes delay

NOBLE -- COVID-19 pushed Noble Public School's start date back from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24, with class options ranging from face-to-face and blended classes to virtually through Noble Virtual Academy.
Being a four-day school district combined with a later start, Noble administrators decided to add Virtual Fridays through December to ensure students are finished with the school year in May. Curtis Inge Middle School teacher Chrissy Marsee teaches Family Consumer Science.
As an elective, FSC is only offered in a face-to-face format. For Marsee, this new blended method means that Monday through Thursday, she'll have discussions and have students do their bookwork about life skills over topics like stress management in the classroom, where students will employ computer tablets to help reduce paperwork.
Fridays are reserved for cooking demos, where students will follow along, cook virtually with Marsee, then post creations to the class blog. For Marsee, teaching in person isn't a problem.
Marsee said the numbers have changed, but currently, the majority of students are planning to be face-to-face, with about only 30% opting for a fully virtual educational experience.
"I'm not worried about COVID," Marsee said. "I tested positive for the antibody, and I'm ready to get the kids back. I don't want to teach virtually from home, I want to be in the classroom.
"The administration has worked tirelessly all summer long to keep kids safe. Going back to school face-to-face will take flexibility. It's important to get kids back together."
Noble High School's Kim Krohmer teaches government and Oklahoma history, in addition to being the student council advisor. Krohmer said she'll teach in person on Monday when school starts and will continue to do so until such time as the need to turn to virtual teaching becomes necessary.
"Personally, I am excited about the challenges and trying something different and moving toward more tech-based teaching, because that's what's current for students," Krohmer said, "but I'm also nervous about the possibility of students and teachers getting sick."
As for student council, Krohmer said the program is hands-on, so going virtual will have some challenges, but "we're excited to try," she said.
Jon Myers, Noble executive director of instruction and school improvement, said typically, core classes will be offered online, while electives in middle and high school will be available in face-to-face formats only.
Myers said the Noble Virtual Academy is available for students in pre-K through 12th grades.
Those in elementary grades will have designated teachers for each grade, but for middle and high school classes, each subject will have a designated instructor. Office hours will be available for asynchronous teaching, allowing students to contact instructors with questions.
For more information, visit nobleps.com or bit.ly/34r8kSr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.