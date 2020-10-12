Fall brings cooler weather and festivities to Noble. Despite ongoing COVID-tide obstacles, the annual scarecrow stroll and Haunting Main Street events are on tap. Details and safety precautions are in place for events.
Noble's annual Fall Festival is set from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Hosted by the Noble Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature a car show, vendors, doggie costume contest, homemade jam contest, fall baking contest, a Scarecrow Stroll, s'mores bar, cornhole tournament, pumpkin decorating contest, cupcake walk, games and a Kid Zone complete with hayrides.
The Hot Rod Spooktacular Car Show features 11 categories for entries. Registration is $25. The event will be at 304 S. Main St.
The Scarecrow Stroll, sponsored by First State Bank, helps enliven Noble as residents celebrate the changing seasons.
Registered scarecrows must represent a business or group, they must stand or sit on their own (cannot rely on lampposts or other objects to hold them up, they must include some hay or straw component and they must have a sign showing the group or business they represent.
Scarecrows must be in place along the Main Street corridor by 6 p.m. Oct. 23 for judging, and they must be removed by Nov. 9. Awards sponsored by First State Bank will be announced after 6 p.m. for the top three winners.
"We can't wait to see how creative everyone is," said Kim Adams, Noble Chamber of Commerce executive director. "The Scarecrow Stroll is always a fun event, and it's a great way for business and groups to advertise creatively while providing festive decorations in the community."
To register scarecrows, call the chamber of commerce at 872-5535 or email info@nobleok.net. Businesses owners without a Main Street corridor location are encouraged to contact the chamber so a display location can be assigned. For more information, visit facebook.com/NobleOKChamber or call the chamber.
Noble is on track for its annual Haunting Main Street and citywide trick-or-treat events. Haunting Main Street is set from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 along the Main Street corridor, with citywide trick-or-treating to follow.
"We know that people will still have and go trick-or-treating on [Oct. 31]," Adams said. "If you are accepting trick-or-treaters on [Oct. 29] after the Haunting Main Street event or on [Oct. 31] itself, please have your porch lights on to let trick-or-treaters know."
Business owners who wish to participate in the event are asked to register by emailing the chamber at info@nobleok.net or calling 872-5535. Registering ensures strategic location assignments to avoid blocking business entrances while ensuring all participating businesses have a place to hand out candy.
To encourage social distancing, trick-or-treaters will be asked to follow the flow of traffic (walk south on the west side of the street and north on the east side of the street). Families are asked to stay together while practicing social distancing. Adams asked residents to rest at home if they are not feeling well or if have a fever or any COVID-19 symptoms.
"We are strongly encouraging business owners to wear masks while handing out candy," Adams said. "We will also be spreading out booths further along Main Street this year from Pecan to Maple."
In addition, this year the chamber will sponsor a contest for the costume that best integrates a CDC face covering into the costume theme. Those interested in participating should stop by the chamber to have their pictures taken. Pictures will be posted on the chamber's Facebook page, and the costume with the most likes through 5 p.m. Oct. 31 will win a prize.
For more information, visit facebook.com/NobleOKChamber or call the chamber at 872-5535.
