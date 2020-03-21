NOBLE -- At a recent meeting, Noble Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT) members announced new initiatives.
Middle school and high school students hold officer and volunteer positions with the organization. In the middle schools, 4th and 5th graders will attend assemblies and receive bracelets that say "Keep a clear mind." During the assembly, they will receive information about the dangers of alcohol, tobacco and marijuana.
Kim Adams, SWAT coordinator, said the information is evidence based, adding, "hopefully, we can work with kids across all curriculums."
Next year, SWAT intends to take educational programs to the high school
Part of the program is aimed at encouraging parents to be key message givers. SWAT members intend to educate parents and caregivers to talk about their family values surrounding alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana use.
"We're really excited about these new programs," Adams said.
In addition to substance abuse education, SWAT members will perform a training refresher over the safe use and disposal of prescription drugs.
Demetrick Jones of the OU Southwest Prevention Center, outlined the training SWAT members will receive when he gave a brief talk about prescription drug use where he said, although prescription medications help people when used as prescribed, misuse can happen in various ways. Not taking prescription medication as prescribed, mixing drugs with alcohol or sharing medications with people for whom the medicine was not prescribed are just a few ways people abuse prescription medications.
Jones pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control considers prescription drug misuse a national epidemic. Statistics gathered from the National Survey on Drug Use and the Partnership for Drug free Kids indicate that 6.5 million Americans aged 12 and older misused a prescription medication and two-thirds of teens reported misusing prescription opioid medications they received from friends or family members. Twenty-seven percent of parents reported that they had taken a prescription medication not prescribed to them.
Jones cited another statistic from the Partnership Attitude Tracking Study: 27 percent of teens and 16 percent of parents believed that using prescription drugs to get high is safer than using illicit street drugs. Additionally, 31 percent of teens and 13 percent of parents believe it is permissible to take a prescription drug without a legitimate prescription to deal with injury or pain. Prescription opioid misuse cost the workforce $42 billion in lost wages in 2007 and senior citizens are not exempt.
A study from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration indicated 4.4 million senior citizens will require substance abuse treatment this year.
Jones said the key to ending the epidemic is educating the public to not share drugs or take medications not specifically prescribed for oneself. Another misconception Jones pointed out was the fact that many people don't know it is against the law to provide a prescription drug to another person without a legitimate prescription.
The way to end the crisis, Jones said, is to know that everyone can help by avoiding the activities he outlined and by keeping prescription drugs locked up. Another way to help is to dispose of leftover prescriptions properly. Many drug stores have prescription drop-off sites as does the Noble Police department.
In other news at the meeting, Wayne Privett, SWAT co-vice president said non-compliance with vendors in Cleveland county who sell alcohol to minors has dropped from 40 percent down to 10 percent from 2017 to 2019. Charlene Shreder, Director for the OU Southwest Prevention Center said Cleveland County is on target to have an even lower non-compliance rate this year.
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants said there is a bill coming up for a vote to make it illegal to sell vaping products to people under 21 years of age.
Rosecrants invited SWAT members to stay involved and bring questions and bills to him.
Privett joined Caleb Grady in representing Noble SWAT at the Graduate Coalition Academy in Washington, D.C., where students attended training sessions about how to educate the public on alcohol, tobacco, and drug misuse.
