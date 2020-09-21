NOBLE -- It takes guts to open a new business during a pandemic, but that's what Rhea Loveless did in Noble.
Loveless recently opened Spurs and Lace, a boutique featuring vendors who offer wooden bowls, T-shirts, masks, snacks, farm-themed tea towels, housewares and decorations. Add to that handmade quilts, bath and body products, handbags, clothing, earrings, vintage housewares, plants, hand-dipped resin tumblers and cups, candles, jewelry and more. The boutique is at 106 N. Main St. in Noble.
Originally from Norman but having lived in Noble and attended junior high school there,
Loveless is no stranger to the multi-vendor boutique scene. She grew a similar business from 600 square feet into 7,000 square feet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she and her husband lived before moving back to the Norman-Noble area.
Loveless said she likes to "concentrate on small businesses creating handcrafted items" so her rent is affordable, starting at $45 per month for a 3-foot-by-3-foot space, with additional larger spaces available.
Loveless said the clothes and farmhouse décor are new, but everything else in the shop is vintage or made by Oklahoma artisans. Current vendors at Spurs and Lace hail from Stillwater, Tulsa, Moore, Noble, Norman, Slaughterville, Mustang and Sulphur.
Noble's Cat Alaniz-Simonds attended Spurs and Lace's grand opening event in late August and said it was nice to be able to buy local gifts for people in Noble.
"I like it," Alaniz-Simonds said of the boutique. "I like that it's a lot of local vendors. I'm a crafter myself. I hope it succeeds. It was really cute. They had a lot of good stuff."
A hidden feature at Spurs and Lace is the full-service salon in the back of the shop.
As a licensed cosmetologist, Loveless and another colleague who each have 38 years or more experience, take appointments for cuts, colors, perms, manicures and waxing.
Interested residents can call 204-8003.
Thinking about her salon clients who have followed her over the years, Loveless said she never really left Noble completely during her time in Milwaukee, because she didn't feel right leaving her loyal customers.
"I'd return every five to six weeks and I'd stay for two to three weeks at a time," Loveless said. "Every five weeks, I had to be here. It's kind of like I had two homes. I always had a manager at my store in Wisconsin. Sometimes I'd only be home there for about two weeks."
Kristi Christopher, a longtime client of Loveless, said she's followed Loveless from salon to salon for about 20 to 25 years to have her cut and color her hair. Christopher said Loveless would show her pictures of her shop in Milwaukee when they'd meet during Loveless' trips to Oklahoma.
"She was always wanting to do [open a shop] here," Christopher said. "She would get furniture and refurbish it before she opened her store."
Spurs and Lace is seeking additional vendors. For more information, call Loveless at 204-8003.
