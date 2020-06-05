The 39th annual Rose Rock Festival in Noble has been postponed indefinitely following an emergency city council meeting Thursday night.
The three-day festival, which was originally scheduled for the first weekend in May but was pushed back to begin Friday, was moved even further after the city voted not to allow the Noble Chamber of Commerce to host the festival on city property.
John Stokes, Noble Chamber of Commerce president, said the council cited a couple of concerns for the decision, including COVID-19 and recent protests and riots following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
The festival is a major fundraiser for the chamber every year, and can typically draw 15,000 people to Noble over three days.
Noble City Manager Bob Wade said the chamber immediately proposed a new date of June 19, but the city council also denied that request, feeling the date was too soon.
“Those that are longing for an opportunity to get out and have some entertainment, those that wanted to have a booth and sell some things, we understand their pain," Wade said. "We're just a few weeks away from maybe being able to have something like this. It's just June 19 seemed to be a little early."
Stokes expressed disappointment in the council's decision.
“I'm disappointed that they chose to do it this way, but I respect everybody that serves in those positions and helps make those decisions,” he said. “I don't know that the numbers right now play out for us to go ahead and cancel an event two weeks from now. ... I respect their decision and will deal with that, but I can't say that I'm extremely happy about having to postpone it.”
Wade said the city staff — including himself, the police chief, the fire chief and department heads — agreed that it was too soon to host a festival that brings thousands of people to Noble from outside the city based on Gov. Kevin Stitt's three-phase reopening plan.
Wade said the event includes a carnival, parade, bands and vendors, and people are in close proximity to one another.
He said the city doesn't have any specific markers to hang a decision on.
Wade said the city may be able to know more within a month or so during warmer weather and after more input is received from health officials.
Wade said Noble has seen a decrease in current COVID-19 case numbers, but that's a sign that social distancing is working, and it's not acceptable to ignore distancing by hosting a big festival.
The council agreed that if another proposal is brought forward in a few weeks, city leaders would discuss a safety plan and present it before the city council once again.
“It's difficult to require masks at a festival like that. It's difficult to keep people away from each other,” Wade said. “But we think if we come up with something a little later that seems to meet our requirements that we could be able to recommend another date.”
Stokes said it's hard to reschedule the festival again because of its size and the number of vendors, sponsorships and bands involved. The chamber refunded a large sum of money to the vendors and sponsors “because we don't know if it will happen,” Stokes said.
Stokes said rescheduling the carnival is the most difficult because the company the chamber uses is booked solid, and any availability date would have to be coordinated with other vendors and sponsors.
The chamber hopes to reschedule the festival for later this summer, but there are no guarantees, Stokes said. If organizers can't schedule for the summer, the festival will likely be canceled.
He said postponing the festival is placing further strain on businesses that are already struggling due to closures and restrictions that happened in March because of COVID-19. Without a boost, these businesses will continue to be in danger.
Stokes said he has heard from some business owners and community members who, like him, are disappointed that the festival has been postponed even further because they knew it was going to help sales.
However, Wade said he hasn't heard many complaints.
“First of all, pick a subject in our society today that 100% of the people are happy. I don't think there is one," Wade said. "But I do think that the city has the responsibility for the safety of our citizens. That's why we've gone along with the governor's plan and went along with closing down dining and restaurants for some time and public gatherings ... and as we open up according to the state plan, we think we are protecting the safety of our people.”
Wade said the Rose Rock Festival committee was divided on the decision to host the festival June 5.
“It's not like this was just the city pulling a power move. There are a lot of people in the community that want us to be as safe as possible,” he said.
