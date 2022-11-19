A zoning request by the owner of Midway Deli to play amplified music drew sharp protest from about 20 residents during a pre-development meeting at City Hall on Thursday night.
In such meetings, residents can meet with a business owner to ask questions and raise concerns about a zoning application.
Concerts at the deli, 601 W. Eufaula St., were discontinued after residents began complaining the music exceeded city noise ordinances.
The concerts also were shut down because zoning had changed to disallow them.
“City staff gave me a heads up that the zoning had changed,” owner “Midway” Bob Thompson told The Transcript on Friday. “We’d always done live music off and on at Midway. What I didn’t realize is that the rules have changed.”
The deli is zoned local commercial, which does not allow outdoor live entertainment without a special-use permit. The permit has to be submitted to the planning commission and to the city council for final approval.
If granted, special-use zoning stays with the property, but any further changes to the use of the property would have to again be approved by the council, said Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton.
While the deli has hosted concerts since 1995, Thompson built an outdoor stage with speakers that neighbors say has increased the noise and the number of parked cars on the street.
Nearly two dozen letters of protest and one in support have been filed with the city clerk’s office.
Protester Chuck Anderson wrote that Thompson hosted five concerts in 11 days over the summer.
Thompson’s zoning application indicated he would hold evening events for up to 150 people with liquor and food. It also indicated that the traffic would not exceed the typical 180 guests who dine at the deli for lunch.
Heighbors, however, contend live entertainment and events like weddings or birthday parties would mean cars will stay longer than those that come and go for lunch.
“Bob has 180 customers over a three-hour lunch period,” said opponent Ruth Walker. “Sixty people per hour coming and going is one thing, 150 people coming and not going over a long period of time in the evening is another.”
Walker speculated the property isn’t designed for the venues the deli owner wants to have.
“Two bathrooms for 150 drunks?” Walker asked. “There’s no mention of porta potties or anything like that so I’m really concerned about adequate sanitary facilities.”
Anderson opposes the application because he has to choose different rooms in his home to avoid the noise. He also rents a house to a woman who complains the music is louder than her TV.
He is concerned he will not be able to rent the house if the noise continues.
“We didn’t move in next to a live concert venue, we moved next to a deli,” Anderson said. “This changes everything.”
Thompson said passing a special-use permit would give residents more control over what happens with the property. Such permits allow the applicant and the council to negotiate what is and is not allowed in a legally binding, detailed ordinance.
“So, that’s something that seems to have been lost on the neighbors is that the passage of a SPUD would actually give them more control over the property than they’ve ever had,” he said. “We reached a point in the pre-development meeting where it was obvious that I wasn’t going to really make any progress in helping people reorient their understanding.”
Residents have suggested the concerts be acoustic only, with others suggesting 10-feet concrete or brick walls to act as sound barriers, protest letters read.
Anderson suggested turning the stage so it faces away from his property, which is 15-feet away.
“I didn’t see a path forward from all the neighbors with what was being proposed,” he said. “It just doesn’t work out to have a concert venue in the backyard of a neighborhood.”
Thompson said he would continue to consider concerns.
“They can expect me to be the good listener I always have been,” he said. “I have made my way in my business life by establishing compatibility with my neighbors and maintaining it.”
Thompson added that a petition for support has been circulating in the neighborhood. He did not have a copy of it to provide The Transcript, but said it might be part of his future presentation before the city council.
His application is tentatively scheduled to appear before the Planning Commission on Dec. 8.
“There are lots of people who sit on their front porch and listen to the music and enjoy it,” he said. “We have tremendous support in the neighborhood.”
