The Norman Human Rights Commission is seeking nominations for the annual City of Norman Human Rights Award. The award recognizes an individual or group in Norman for exceptional achievement, outstanding effort and/or leadership to promote human rights and equality, and service as an example to all. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m., with the award to be presented at the Dec. 8, meeting of the Norman City Council.
Activities that are taken into consideration in the award selection include achievements (successes, results and impact); efforts including personal risks taken, time expended, sacrifices made, and years of service; and leadership. Leadership is defined as inspiration or motivation given, cooperation fostered, organizations or programs created, example set and innovations undertaken.
Nomination letters can be emailed to sarah.encinias@normanok.gov or mailed to the Norman Human Rights Commission, City of Norman, P.O. Box 370, Norman, OK 73070. The letter should include the name and telephone number of the nominee as well as the nominating party.
For more information, contact Sarah Encinias at 405-217-7700 or via email at sarah.encinias@normanok.gov.
