Norman LGBTQ+ advocates say a new non-binary birth certificate option in Oklahoma is a victory for a community where misgendering creates life-threatening consequences.
After the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Thursday it will now offer a non-binary option on birth certificates in the state, members of the LGBTQ+ community rejoiced.
Non-binary individuals do not identify as strictly male or female.
“This amendment provides non-binary individuals with a tangible form of validation and proof that they are who they know they are,” said Pixie Quigley, president of Norman Pride. “Legal and official recognition leads to more widespread acceptance and understanding.”
But immediately following the announcement, Republican leaders in Oklahoma heavily criticized the decision, saying the department was out of line and that “there is no such thing” as a non-binary individual.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he will take any action necessary to protect "Oklahoma values and our way of life.”
“I believe that people are created by God to be male or female. Period," Stitt said in a statement. "There is no such thing as non-binary sex and I wholeheartedly condemn the purported OSDH court settlement that was entered into by rogue activists who acted without receiving proper approval or oversight."
Stitt and some Republican lawmakers’ reactions were met with backlash from lawmakers from across the aisle almost instantly, but the words still left a scar on non-binary Oklahomans, advocates said.
“The question that I have for those people is simple: how does this affect you, and exactly how are you threatened by this?” Quigley said. “When it comes to any kind of ‘controversial’ human rights issue, I'm plagued by the fact that no one ever provides an actual answer or explanation to the specific line of questioning … When kids see community leaders and politicians who are willing to fight for their own rights and for the rights of future generations, it gives them hope. This amendment gives them hope.”
Sage Mauldin, former chair of the Norman Human Rights Commission, said Stitt doesn’t just represent cisgender individuals — he represents all Oklahomans, including the people he talked about Thursday. Cisgender people are those who identify as the same gender they were assigned at birth.
“When our legislators come out and say transphobic and homophobic things, what they're doing is, they are defending heteropatriarchy and heterosexism, (and) further entrenching these male, female, binary sex roles, which harms individuals who self identify as trans and gender non-binary,” said Mauldin, who is gay.
Mauldin said he doesn't understand why an option on a birth certificate is so controversial; he said nothing will change on the birth certificates of the lawmakers who objected. The change simply allows people to finally be their true selves, he said.
Not only does the new option allow people to be who they are — it could possibly save lives, a study shows.
According to The Trevor Project, more than half of all transgender and non-binary youth reported “seriously considering” suicide over the past year. But when those individuals had their pronouns respected, that number was cut in half, the study found.
“Transgender and nonbinary youth who reported having pronouns respected by all of the people they lived with attempted suicide at half the rate of those who did not have their pronouns respected by anyone with whom they lived,” the study says.
Mauldin said the governor’s response to the amendment from the health department was not a surprise.
“I really hate to say this, but for those of us who are on the receiving end of transphobia, homophobia and biphobia, you kind of get used to it,” he said. “... Anytime things like this are written by people who are cisgender and heterosexual about people who aren't heterosexual and who are not cisgender, it is deeply upsetting, because it's an effort and it's an attempt to dehumanize the LGBTQ+ communities.”