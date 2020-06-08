While the city has announced plans to reassess the Norman Police Department’s use of force, a local advocacy group is pushing for a different set of demands that includes reducing police funding and refocusing Norman’s spending.
On Friday, Mayor Breea Clark announced that Norman will be conducting an evaluation of the Norman Police Department’s use of force policy in light of national conversations about police violence and racial injustice.
The review is based off of the Obama Foundation's "My Brother’s Keeper Alliance," which has issued a challenge to mayors to pledge to review and reform their police departments’ use of force in light of recent police brutality nationwide.
Under this pledge, Norman will review its current policy while seeking community input.
City of Norman spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said Tuesday that the NPD, the Citizens Advisory Board and Clark will all be involved in the review. The NPD is encouraging residents to read the department’s policies and submit comments or suggestions.
The NPD’s current use of force policy is outlined beginning on page 45 of the department’s policy manual, available online here.
The city plans to hold a “public listening session” in July with the NPD, the mayor and the advisory board to hear community feedback, Meyer said. Clark’s Friday announcement notes that Norman will “reform police use of force policies based on findings."
But a local advocacy group that released a list of demands for the city this weekend said that a review of the NPD's policies will ultimately be ineffective.
Norman Citizens for Racial Justice — an activism group originally formed in 2017 to address the renaming of then-DeBarr Avenue — issued five demands of the city and the NPD Saturday. The group said Monday that Clark's pledge for review, along with the city's current accountability systems for the NPD, have little actual power.
"Signing a pledge to 'review police use of force,' as Mayor Clark has done, is an empty gesture that holds no legal force," Norman Citizens for Racial Justice said in a statement. "It is possible to achieve a great deal of “reforms” that create paperwork and bureaucracy, and that may even increase the bloat of police budgets, but fundamentally do nothing to address the root of the problem, which is police violence."
The first of Norman Citizens for Racial Justice’s demands asks that the city focus on defunding the NPD and financially investing in community-focused alternatives, like access to mental health services and unarmed mediation and intervention teams. The group also called for decriminalizing non-violent crimes.
The demand comes amid a national conversation about cutting and reallocating funding for police departments, which can receive large shares of their cities’ funding or budget allocations, The New York Times reports.
The City of Norman's fiscal year 2020 budget shows that in this budgetary year, the Norman Police Department is the single largest expenditure in the city’s general fund.
In the fiscal year 2020 budget, the NPD received nearly $22.4 million — or 27% — of the city’s general fund. Only Norman public works, at 22% of the city’s general fund, came close to the city’s spending on the NPD. (A fuller picture of the city’s spending is available on page 25 of the fiscal year 2020 budget).
"A budget is a moral document that shows what we care about and what we believe in," the group's statement reads. "If we overfund police while slashing the budgets of social support programs, leaving the basic human needs of people in our community unmet, then we are supporting the systemic criminalization of poverty and the further marginalization of people of color in our community."
Along with defunding, the group is asking that the NPD provide more transparency and face more accountability.
The group pointed specifically to the fact that the NPD did not publicly share the details of the discipline for Officer Jacob McDonough. Last month, McDonough sent a department-wide email with a reference to a movie scene involving the Ku Klux Klan.
"Norman residents pay for the police budget with their tax dollars, and so the public deserves to know how racism within NPD is being dealt with,” the group's statement said.
The group is also asking that Norman ban the use of military grade weapons — including tear gas and mace — by the NPD.
The NPD’s 2020 policy manual states that the department may use tear gas "for crowd control, crowd dispersal or against barricaded suspects, based on the circumstances...only after evaluating all conditions known at the time and determining that such force reasonably appears justified and necessary.”
While NPD has not used tear gas during local marches and protests this month, police departments in other U.S. cities — including Tulsa and Oklahoma City — have deployed tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters.
The group's list of demands specifically asks for justice for Marconia Kessee, a black man who died in the Cleveland County jail after being arrested by Norman police officers in 2018. Kessee’s family filed suit against multiple local entities, including the NPD and Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, last August.
The group’s final demand asks that Norman remove school resource officers from Norman Public Schools. A five-year agreement between the city and NPS, finalized in 2016, has phased school resource officers into Norman schools over the last few years.
Norman Citizens for Racial Justice will be meeting with Clark and NPD Chief Kevin Foster on Tuesday before the city council meetings, a group spokesperson confirmed Monday. The group has also organized a rally at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Andrews Park, from which attendees will join the city council’s meeting and budget review at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.