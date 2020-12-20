Flu care package delivery

Dimensions Academy student Isaiah Cole delivers flu care packages Friday to Full Circle Adult Day Center, 4223 28th Ave. NW.

 Photo

Provided

Students at Dimensions Academy, a Norman alternative school at 809 N. Findlay Ave., provided 50 senior residents with flu care packages.

The Adams Elementary Parent Teacher Association funded the high school project. The packages contained water, 7UP, hand soap, paper towels, peppermints, soup and crackers.

According to a press release, First Baptist Church and Full Circle Adult Day Center in Norman each received 25 packages.

