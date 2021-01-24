Local animal shelter owners are seeing the impacts of COVID-19 on their facilities.
Many animal shelters around the nation saw mostly empty kennels due to increased adoptions last spring. However, some shelters in Norman are seeing increased intake rates and less adoptions in recent months.
Mark Dechtel, shelter manager at Norman Animal Welfare, said at the end of March, he saw the shelter nearly empty due to increased adoptions.
“By the fourth week in April, we had like two animals in the shelter,” Dechtel said. “Since then, the adoptions really haven’t been meeting the incoming [animals]. It’s just been an upward trend.”
Dechtel said while cat adoptions have remained mostly consistent throughout the last year, dog adoptions are on the decline.
While intake rates increased in November and December, Dechtel said they were still down compared to 2019. The shelter had 275 dog and cat intakes in December 2019, compared to just 162 for December 2020.
Despite having less intakes compared to 2019, Dechtel said the average stay in the shelter for dogs and cats has increased. For dogs, the average length of stay in December was 12.4 days compared to eight days in December 2019; for cats, it was 13.4 days in Dec.ember compared to 10.6 days in December 2019.
While the lower intake rate hasn’t led to capacity issues, Dechtel said he’s hoping the adoption rate catches up.
“Right now in the building we have 59 animals,” Dechtel said. “Maximum capacity, which would provide every animal with two spaces, is right at 150, so we are not popping at the seams, which is welcome, but we would like to see our outgoing increase [after recent declines].”
Dechtel said he has a few animals that have been in the facility for close to three months.
“That might not seem like that long, but when they have been here that long we start to worry about their mental welfare,” Dechtel said.
The shelter started waiving adoption fees last spring, and continues to do so for two reasons.
“We have been doing that to mitigate contact with guests to reduce any kind of COVID-19 transmission, and there is also the benefit of moving more animals away, but removing the currency exchange and allowing for transactions with just one signature was a goal,” Dechtel said.
The shelter has links on their website through the police department and on Facebook so people can see animals available for adoption.
“We have also found that if someone is missing an animal, they can click on the links to see what we have and see if their dog or cat is there, but it’s very helpful for potential adopters,” Dechtel said.
Rose Grimm, shelter manager at Second Chance Norman, said she has also seen a significant spike in intakes. She said the increase is likely related to puppy and kitten season.
“Usually your puppy and kitten season is in March and April, but it’s really hitting early this year,” Grimm said. “We’re also seeing a lot more cases in animal shelters where they’re having issues with abandonment and owner surrenders.”
Grimm said she has seen many pet owners who are going into hospice or assisted living care, and their family is trying to figure out what to do with the animal.
“We’re having a difficult time trying to help in that availability,” Grimm said.
Grimm suspects the COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on puppy and kitten season arriving early.
“Out of my six years of animal control and 10 years of animal rescue, I have to say we are having an odd year,” Grimm said. “It seems like this year, litters are coming quicker than we have ever seen before,” Grimm said.
Due to COVID-19, Grimm said spay and neuter clinics are backed up, which could be the reason for the increased amount of litters.
“ … Everyone’s at home and they have the availability to get their animals spayed or neutered, but they can’t get them in anywhere,” Grimm said. “You have all these individuals who are trying really hard to do the right thing and there’s not enough resources to accommodate that.”
Grimm said they have updated their website to make it more internet friendly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People can go to our adopt button at secondchancenorman.com and look at all of the dogs and cats on our website. We update our website every Wednesday or Thursday with every [pet] that we have available,” Grimm said.
Those looking to adopt a pet can fill out an adoption survey on the website and once processed, the staff at SCN will help them find a forever pet.
Grimm said their facility is donation based, and currently they are in desperate need of donations.
“Financial donations and supplying for dog food and things like that is really what’s gonna help us continue to survive,” Grimm said. “We have a donation link where anyone can go on there with PayPal or credit card and if they want to call up we can even do a donation on the phone. We’re trying to help however we can in order to help more animals in need.”
