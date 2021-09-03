While surrenders and intakes have slowed down at Norman Animal Welfare, the facility is still filled with larger dogs waiting for adoption, and can still use assistance from any willing volunteers.
Inside the adoptable dog rooms at NAW, most of the kennels are full with dogs ready for someone to give them a new forever home. Mark Bechtel, shelter manager at NAW, said while intake may be trending downward, the length of stay, particularly for large dogs, is increasing, which makes it seem more crowded at the shelter.
“We are doing well with adopting cats out and smaller dogs are going through, but the length of stay for larger dogs is lengthier right now,” Bechtel said. “Anyone out there that wants to adopt a medium to large dog would really help.”
NAW began waiving adoption fees in June, and will continue until at least mid-September, Bechtel said.
Bechtel said since the onset of the pandemic, the shelter has struggled with getting volunteer numbers back to the volume it had in 2019.
“We really need more now than we did then,” Bechtel said.
He urged Norman residents with a love for animals to volunteer their time whenever able at the shelter, where there is always a way to help.
“The shelter staff is wonderful, but their entire day is spent feeding, sanitizing and making sure animals get medication,” said Kate Bierman, local animal activist and co-owner of Annie’s Ruff House, a doggy daycare and boarding facility.
Bierman said volunteering in any way possible can help ensure that dogs are adoptable. She and fellow former city councilor Sereta Wilson are currently sheltering four dogs at their rescue.
Bechtel said fostering is a way to significantly help efforts at the shelter, but there is plenty more to do to help improve the quality of life for animals at NAW.
“We offer a wide variety of volunteer work, from socializing cats, helping clean kennels, walk dogs or even do some laundry or dishes,” Bechtel said. “If there is anyone with vet knowledge, we also provide opportunities in the vet clinic.”
Bierman said NAW is the only city division in which city staff are asked to look after and interact with live animals on a regular basis. She said 90% of animals that come into city custody leave the shelter alive.
Bechtel encourages pet owners around Norman to spay or neuter their dogs and cats. If cost is a barrier, he said Best Friends of Pets, a nonprofit partner, can help.
Applications for spay and neuter assistance are available on the organization’s website and at NAW. Once submitted, Best Friends of Pets assesses each situation based on income and provides a voucher for participating clinics where pets can get fixed.