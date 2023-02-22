Due to overcrowding, Norman Animal Welfare manager Kelle Robertson has had a four legged assistant for the last 30 days.
Whiskey Girl, a 2-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier was brought into the shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave. on Jan. 21. With every kennel occupied, the dog currently lives in Robertson’s office.
The shelter’s animal count was up 25% in January 2023 compared to 2022, according to data from the shelter. At the end of January, the shelter had 131 animals, up 26 from the previous year.
“When you don't have anywhere to put an animal, then it turns into what we consider a crisis,” Robertson told The Transcript. “We have to find a space for an animal, and that's when we end up with situations like (with Whiskey Girl).”
Since Robertson became manager in March, she said it’s somewhat like a “juggling act,” because some days there are a few kennels open, and then eight animals will come into the shelter.
When the shelter exceeds maximum occupancy, Robertson said they have adoption events to reduce the numbers.
The next event is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. on March 25 at The Well, 210 James Garner Ave.
Norman Animal Welfare will have dogs and cats ready for adoption at no cost during The Well’s Easter Block Party. The event will have opportunities to purchase crafts from market vendors and kids can take photos with the Easter Bunny and participate in an easter egg hunt,
Animals that have been at the shelter longer than 30 days are also available for no-cost adoption. Whiskey Girl will hit day 31 today.
The shelter adoption fee is normally $50, which includes all vaccinations, de-worming, a heartworm test and a city pet license.
For those who can’t adopt a pet but still want to help, the shelter is in need of volunteers and has a new sign-up process, which is found by clicking the volunteer tab on the Norman Animal Welfare page of the city’s website.
“All you have to do is sign up and come to orientation,” Robertson said. “We’ll do a quick background check to make sure that you can volunteer here, and then you’re ready to go.”
Robertson said when the shelter is full, it takes significant time to get the animals taken care of, and volunteers are asked to take animals for walks and play with them outside.
The shelter has an Amazon wishlist that can be found by searching “City of Norman Animal Welfare.”
Another way to help out is raising awareness for available animals at the shelter. Robertson said it’s as simple as sharing shelter posts on social media.
“That seems to be helping us more than anything,” Robertson said.
Additionally, Robertson urged adopting over shopping for a breeder and making a point to spay and neuter pets.
“That’s really a two-part thing that can help,” she said.
The shelter has a low cost Spay and Neuter event exclusively for Norman residents planned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 at the Fairgrounds in collaboration with Hands Helping Paws.
Lorille Colbert, events manager for the Norman Twilight Market, said Norman Animal Welfare is invited to all eight twilight markets for 2023, and is excited to have them come out on March 25. They were able to get seven dogs adopted at the December market event.
“A lot of times it's very hard for those dogs to get adopted because they don't show well in the kennels at the shelter because they're stressed and it's a chaotic environment, so you can't really see their true temperament,” Colbert said. “Having them out here gets the dogs in front of people in a less stimulating setting.”
