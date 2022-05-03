Norman Animal Welfare is holding a free adoption event this week.
Adoption fees are waived through May 7 as part of Be Kind to Animals Week. All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Animals available for adoption can be viewed at bit.ly/30gUhuX.
WHO: Norman Animal Welfare
WHEN: May 3-7 during business hours; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed daily from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch.
WHERE: Norman Animal Welfare Center, 3428 Jenkins Ave.