The Norman Police Department announced Tuesday that public access to the Norman Animal Welfare Center will be restricted because of rising local COVID-19 numbers.
The center will remain open to staff, who will keep up operations, but will be closed to the public for all but some specific appointment-only services, according to a statement.
City staff tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, The Transcript previously reported. NPD Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen said no one tested positive for the virus at the shelter.
"We are just transitioning back to altered services as we did back in March and April due to rising cases," she said.
The statement provided changes to the various programs offered at the shelter.
Specific service modifications for adoptions include:
- All animal adoptions will be completed by appointment only.
- Animals available for adoption can be viewed at: bit.ly/2n2FCRn. To schedule an appointment, call 405-292-9736.
- All adoption fees will be waived starting Wednesday, November 25.
Stray animal intake at the Norman Animal Welfare facility is suspended until further notice. Residents who identify a stray animal that remains at large or appears dangerous can report the location of the animal by calling 405-321-1444. A Norman Animal Welfare Officer will respond to the area.
Residents can report a found animal online at: bit.ly/32oHmJY.
Animal fostering services and emergency intake will continue by appointment only. Residents can call 405-292-9736 to schedule an appointment.
Animal owners who need to surrender their pet will be placed on a wait list and relinquished as space is available. Residents can call 405-292-9736 to be placed on the wait list. Owner surrender fees will be waived starting Wednesday, November 25.
In-person pet licensing services at the Norman Animal Welfare facility are currently suspended until further notice. The facility is encouraging residents to purchase and renew pet licenses online at: bit.ly/3nSTDhd.
The following services are suspended until further notice:
- Animal quarantine services
- Owner-requested euthanasia services
