Norman Animal Welfare is hosting a free adoption event this weekend. Adoption fees will be waived Friday and Saturday. All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Animal adoptions will be by appointment only. Animals available for adoption can be viewed at bit.ly/30gUhuX. To schedule an appointment, call 292-9736.
Hours are 10 to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave., is closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for lunch.
