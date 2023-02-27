The city of Norman wants to help residents get rid of bulky items that don’t fit in their trashcans.
A piece of furniture, perhaps. Maybe an old couch or dishwasher or stove.
The city is encouraging locals to purge those unwanted items for its 2023 Spring Cleanup.
The spring cleanup event takes place every Saturday in April. Those who receive Monday polycart service can place large items on the curb in front of their homes April 1.
The schedule for pickip:
- April 1, homes with Monday service
- April 8, homes with Tuesday service
- April 15, homes with Wednesday service
- April 22, homes with Thursday service
- April 29, homes with Friday service
In a media release, the city asked residents to place all items on their curbside by 7:30 a.m. on their designated collection day.
Bret Scovill, manager of the city’s solid waste division, said the event is always popular.
During the Fall 2022 event, the city picked up 1,054.26 tons of waste, which cost the city $107,210. At the Spring 2022 event, the city picked up 1,141 tons of waste, which cost the city $120,388.
“The participation rate, I’m going to hazard a guess, there was probably 35-40% participation on bulky waste, Scovill said. “That’s based on what’s happened. It’s visual observation.”
Norman Trash & Recycling services about 44,000 homes, so Scovill said he expects around 15,000 homes to participate.
“This collection day is not meant for construction and remodeling and putting a new roof on your house, which a lot of people think that’s what it is,” he said. “What it’s for is household bulky waste you can’t get rid of in your trashcan like furniture, a couch, an old dishwasher, a stove, or something along those lines.”
Every year, some residents try to take advantage of the service by placing construction and demolition trash on the curbside.
For non-furniture items, he said the city prefers that trash is placed in containers.
“We prefer it’s containerized because we don’t have the method to sweep up and rake up the stuff on the ground,” Scovill said. “We do 44,000 homes a week, and if we were to start at each one and rake up after everyone, we’d never get the job finished. So, we need to limit to a degree what you put out there.”
Broken concrete, bricks, lumber, sheetrock, shingles, junk cars, and tires left at the curb will not be picked up, Scovill said.
The service is not intended for the disposal of liquids and hazardous items, such as petroleum products, flammable liquids, batteries, and paint.
“We have a household hazardous waste facility for that,” he said. “The event is just for bulky items.”
For those that miss the event, or can’t wait to get rid of certain items, the service is available year-round for a $25 fee, but residents need to call Trash & Recycling to make an appointment for pickup, which is always on a Saturday.
After making an appointment, he recommends residents to get their trash on the curbside as early as Wednesday.
“We will start picking up on Wednesday that are due the following Saturday and get a head start,” he said. “That way our drivers aren’t out there on Saturday late. We can get a jump on the volume.”
For the spring cleanup, no appointment is necessary to participate in the program.
The event coincides with a series of free dump days every Saturday in April at the Transfer Station at 3901 S. Chautauqua, especially for those who want to dispose of items that pickup trucks will not accept.
For questions, call 405-329-1023.
