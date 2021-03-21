Many Norman apartment complexes are seeing increased or steady occupancy rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a recent report showing local tenants may pay more for the same floor plan compared to last year.
RENTCafé, a nationwide internet listing service for apartments and houses, reports the average rent for an apartment in Norman is $916, up 1.8% compared to last year. Renters make up 44% of Norman’s population, the report finds.
Donna Lisenbee, property manager at Anatole at Norman, said the occupancy rate at the complex is at 96%, up from 92.61% in mid-March of last year, even as rent for all floorplans increased within the last year.
A 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at the luxury-style complex currently starts at $935.
Aside from safety precautions, Lisenbee said the complex has not seen adverse effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t really been affected by it,” Lisenbee said. “We’ve had some virtual social events, but other than that, it’s been business as usual.”
As of this month, Icon at Norman is at 95% occupancy and has remained within a percentage or two throughout the last year. A spokesperson for the complex said rent has increased slightly in the last year.
As of March 18, a one-bedroom one-bathroom unit at 789 square feet costs $909 at Icon, according to apartments.com.
The spokesperson said while there was a slight increase in delinquencies at the start of the pandemic, all tenants are currently caught up on rent.
Paula Hawley, property manager at Norman Creek, said the complex is currently at 100% occupancy. Throughout the last year, she said the occupancy rate has been at least 98%.
Hawley said rent has increased by $20 since March 2020, and starting April 1, tenants will see an additional $20 increase.
Austin Wheeler, property manager with Terra at University North Park, said prior to the pandemic, there were no delinquencies. He said early on in the pandemic, delinquencies increased, but have since dropped off.
“In the last four or five months, our delinquency rate has dropped significantly,” Wheeler said. “The key to that was communicating with residents and trying to find resources available to help them.”
Sooner Court property manager Alfonso Aragon said the occupancy rate has remained around 86% since he began working for the property owner. He said delinquencies have been minimal since the summer.
“I only have a handful of delinquencies right now, I would say probably around $5,000,” Aragon said.
While some apartment complexes have raised their rent in the last year, Amanda Houser, assistant manager at Falls at Brookhaven, said her complex’s rent has remained the same throughout the last 12 months.
Houser said the complex has increased its occupancy rate from 82% to 87% since last spring, and that delinquencies have been minimal in the last year.
“Right now, six of our 164 units are delinquent, but not all of those are COVID-19 related,” Houser said.
Tabitha Mendoza is the portfolio supervisor for Lynco Properties, which owns apartment complexes in Oklahoma City, Norman, Yukon and Midwest City, among other cities in the state.
She said University Boulevard Apartments, a 40-unit complex, has a 100% occupancy rate. She suspects Norman apartment complexes, particularly those close to campus, have high occupancy rates because a majority of the tenants are college students.
“We have got great residents there who are college students with parents as co-signers and they’ve come from outside the state.”
While occupancy rate and delinquencies have not been an issue at the Norman complex, Mendoza said at properties in other areas of the metro, it’s a different story.
“There has been a huge increase in delinquencies, which is terrible, because a lot of our owners aren’t rich, and these properties are their bread and butter,” Mendoza said.
