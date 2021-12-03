Teaching art at the elementary school level is a full time job for Adrienne Day. She’s a Blanchard Lion through and through but still finds time for another career making prints, painting and drawing.
Day’s art is included in over 20 permanent university and corporate collections from Arizona to Germany. She’s been in dozens of exhibitions and is a salient presence in the central Oklahoma arts scene.
A recent Saturday afternoon found her working in the print shop at Artspace at untitled in OKC’s historic Deep Deuce jazz district. Day explained where her artistic inspiration comes from.
“I have always liked making things no matter what medium,” Day said. “It started out as drawing because that’s what it seemed I was good at. When I was an undergraduate at the University of Oklahoma I’d see people making art about things that mattered. Protesting the Vietnam War and injustices of different kinds.”
Meeting international student artists and reading authors such as Colombia’s Gabriel García Márquez had a profound impact on Day who’d grown up in Jackson, Mississippi.
“My early work was symbolic and dreamlike which continues today,” she said. “I learned to draw, paint, did some printmaking and then there was a lot of literature and poetry that inspired me, along with lyrics from songs.”
Day cited Bob Dylan’s 1975 release “Tangled Up in Blue” from his “Blood on the Tracks” album.
“Inspiration also comes from seeing other artists do what I’m attracted to,” she said. “While my work doesn’t necessarily make statements, it reflects part of what goes on in my head. One piece I did recently was titled ‘Love in the Time of Covid,’ inserting a little bit of me into what I think are universal feelings and experiences.”
Day’s artistic spirit is adventurous. She is driven to create and genuinely enjoys it while recognizing some obstacles.
“I love the process and the surprises,” she said. “The things I can’t control have always been a great source of consternation. Printmaking is a process and my first experiences were in lithography. I worked very hard to control those things and had to learn to go with what happened. You don’t know how a collagraph is going to print until after it goes through the press and you pull it off the plate.”
Day’s response to the image may include layering it with other colors.
“Then you see what develops,” she said. “Then I just sit back and look at it to see what it evokes. Usually it’s things that are on my mind and I see it in a color or a shape.”
Prints currently posted at Day’s website (adrienneday.com) reveal human visages in moody shades of darkness and light. Cryptic symbols predominate in otherworldly dreamscapes.
“I was looking back at some work from the 1990s and I’ve frequently had these running horses,” she said. “Horses running across the bottom or birds flying through things. That sequence of movement serves as a unifying element, the passage of time, how things move and constant motion.”
There’s never a dull moment and plenty of movement teaching art to first through fifth graders.
“I see a wide degree of change in those students if they stay in the same district the whole time,” Day said. “I learn so much because they notice things. I show them a lot of art and base many of our projects on art history. They’ll mention colors or what they perceive it to be. It may be something I’ve never seen before and I love that fresh attitude towards it.”
Day earned a 1990 MFA from Arizona State University. Soon thereafter she received an Okie education from being an artist in residence at multiple schools across the state.
“Right out of graduate school I got to see all of Oklahoma through that great Arts Council of Oklahoma program,” she said. “I spent a lot of time in Lawton and Altus.”
A lithograph by Day titled “Steve’s Shadow” is in OU’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art’s permanent collection. It was a purchase award acquisition from one of her undergraduate shows. Now Day’s work is in multiple university collections through print exchange portfolios.
“It’s very popular with printmakers,” she said. “I like to participate in them because I can have a print from someone that I could never have afforded otherwise. It’s a trading system.”
Day discovers new artists that way, how they work and gets to know them. Individuals and institutions alike organize the cooperative bartering of art work.
“Presently I’m working on a series of collagraph prints for an upcoming ‘Small Works’ show (Nov. 12-Dec. 18) at The Depot,” Day said.