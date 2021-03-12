Deborah Kaspari paints and draws small creatures and big landscapes. Although her art is not confined exclusively to birds it may be what she’s best known for. The longtime Norman resident has traveled the world capturing avian images.
Kaspari’s work is beyond being pretty pictures. From the University of Oklahoma’s Sam Noble museum of natural history to Harvard and Cornell Universities her masterful work is held in high esteem as scientific illustration.
Although thoroughly comfortable in the highest ivory towers of academia, working in the wilderness Kaspari knows when to get out of danger when the getting’s good.
“In the summer of 2019, I had a residency in Montana near Glacier National Park,” Kaspari said. “It was at Flathead Lake near a University of Montana biological field station and we were given a month to stay there.”
Kaspari had been in the wildly beautiful area painting in various remote locations.
“Bushes started shaking not very far from where I was working,” she said. “I could hear a chomping noise. I knew it was a Black Bear’s jaws so I started talking to the bear. Then packed up all my stuff as fast as I could and skated out of there.”
A more common danger Kaspari has encountered when plein air painting in the field is the severe weather Okies are familiar with. Although she has stalked wildlife subjects in exotic locations including Costa Rica and the Peruvian Amazon there’s an abundance here in Norman.
“I feed birds in the yard and there’s quite a collection,” Kaspari said. “We’ve been having Red Breasted Nuthatches. They’re tiny and really beautiful little guys. I put out shelled peanuts and one day a Nuthatch flew right over to me.”
The strong-billed bird had found the Mary Poppins of central Oklahoma.
“I just held my hand out with peanuts in it,” she said. “It hopped onto my hand and started eating. Now they do that every day. It’s the highlight of my day. I go out with peanuts and the Nuthatch lands on my fingers.”
Kaspari has produced book illustrations the past few years and since the pandemic a lot of painting at home. A month in France had to be cancelled.
“Being at home has actually been quite productive,” Kaspari said.
She’s done still life pastel paintings of pantry items. Additionally, another species of bird in the neighborhood caught her attention.
“In the summer I did a series of Mississippi Kites,” Kaspari said. “It’s a fantastic hawk species we have. They’re beautiful gray birds of prey and nest abundantly here in Norman.”
Mississippi Kites concentrate in central Oklahoma and nearby states during warm weather and then migrate to South America when it gets cold.
“This is a hot spot for them and they’re beautiful,” she said. “They perch in a tree near our yard, preen and hunt from there, so I had a really good view. I spent a couple of months with my field scope out in the front yard just drawing them.”
Kaspari did around 130 drawings from life of the petite raptors who prey mainly on insects. Noisy cicadas are a particular Kite delicacy.
“Then I started painting them too from the drawings,” she said.
Although by any measure Kaspari is a master painter she’s taking on-line instruction to further hone her skills.
“I was hitting a wall. Now I’m improving and trying to grow,” she said. “It’s through a website at the American Impressionist Society.”
Kaspari has been contributing to an international artist pandemic relief initiative called Artist Support Pledge. It’s a member based system wherein artists sell their work to each other cooperatively at very reasonable prices.
“I’ve acquired several really incredible paintings from artists who normally sell for quite a bit more,” she said. “It’s mutually beneficial and during this time some artists are really struggling to stay afloat. Shows aren’t happening or aren’t well attended.”
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will be featuring Kaspari later in the month as part of their #WomenInWildlife campaign on their social media channels including @OKWildlifeDept.
Kaspari endorsed a resource that’s available to everyone here free of charge interested in drawing, painting or taking photographs outdoors.
“The George M. Sutton Wilderness Park is a wonderful place,” she said. “I go there to paint frequently and we’re lucky to have it. It has representative landscapes and habitats to this area.”
The City of Norman park at 1920 12th Avenue NE, has forest, a lake, creeks and prairie.
“In late summer and early fall there are wild sunflowers growing in the meadows,” Kaspari said. “I’ve gone out there a few times to do paintings of the sunflowers just covered with Monarch butterflies.”
