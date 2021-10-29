Poppies are very much a part of the real world. In the art that Leslie Waugh Dallam creates, the flowers appear in scores if not hundreds of surrealistic, otherworldly and highly stylized manifestations.
They inspire the Norman artist in ways only slightly rivaled by the ethereal hummingbird, remote mountain brooks and stately ancient oak trees. Some of these muses are hundreds of miles away, and others are right outside her window. Dallam explained her infatuation with the showy flower whose varieties display nearly every color.
“Poppies are so delicate,” she said. “They remind me of little girls’ petticoats. They’re just so fragile and beautiful. You have to take photographs of them the first day they bloom because they wilt away.”
They are her favorite flower, and she plants them annually by simply spreading their seeds on the cold winter ground. Later, they become the subjects of watercolor paintings, collages and drawings.
Dallam’s parents were artists, and her twin sister, Carla Waugh, also of Norman, is an artist. All were art educators. Dallam and Carla Waugh are retired from teaching art in the Norman Public Schools system.
“We were exposed to art when we were little and took lessons at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa,” she said.
Presently, Dallam is able to devote as much time as she pleases to making art.
“Right now, I’m experimenting with making pictures of my daughter’s chickens,” she said. “I’m also working on a forest series inspired from a photo I took. Usually, I’m referencing from photographs in my art.”
She uses a white ink pen frequently for adding standout accents and detail. Dallam often travels with her husband in pursuit of muses in nature.
“We’ve been going to the Buena Vista, Colorado, area, where we climb the mountains in a Jeep,” she said. “It is so beautiful up past the tree line, and I think that’s what started the focus of my art being reflective of nature. The rivers, streams, pine trees and aspens are just gorgeous. I started a series of forests that are collages with tiny, little hand-cut trees in them. I’m obviously not a realistic artist.”
Back issues of National Geographic Magazine are her friend. She cuts the pages up and repurposes them into art. Dallam also has used chewing gum wrappers that her high school students discarded. Soda pop bottle lids and coffee cup sleeves have been pressed into service. She uses Mod Podge glue and sealer to transfer the colored ink from discarded magazine pages onto other surfaces. Color and texture are salient in her work.
Dallam is a bicyclist, and sometimes bike gears show up in the imagery. Human figures occasionally appear. Dividing time between Colorado and Oklahoma provides a significant contrast of inspiration.
“I’ve become a seasonal person, because I’ll draw acorns and cardinals,” Dallam said. “The oak trees around our home are between 60 and 70 years old. Between them, Colorado, my birdfeeders, hummingbirds and poppies, it just all comes together.”
Dallam’s 36-year art educator career included the last 17 at Norman High School. She also taught in Lawton, Moore, Seminole and Tecumseh. Spouse’s military career took them to Washington, D.C., for a time.
“Watching the kids in advanced placement classes inspired me,” Dallam said. “They were amazing, along with a class at Quartz Mountain (Oklahoma Arts Institute), which included motivation by among the best art teachers in Oklahoma. Carla and I both got to do that when we were 50.”
Dallam is a prolific artist and markets her work in OKC’s Paseo Gallery One and Norman’s Yellow Dog Coffee Company. She is active in the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition and received the 2018 Professional Basics Grant Award.
She frequently works on commission and has exhibited in Norfolk, Virginia. A 2019 show was at The Vault in Pauls Valley. She is enthusiastic about Norman’s arts scene and enjoys being part of it.
“I think Stash kind of led the way,” Dallam said. “All the art and venues on Main Street have really come a long way. It’s pretty impressive.”