After surpassing the year mark since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Oklahoma, Norman arts organization leaders have evolved in their planning and preparation to ensure successful entertainment events can happen in 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Norman arts events and organizations to cancel, delay and transition to online offerings last year. The pandemic continues into the spring, however, with 430,000 Oklahomans vaccinated since March 5, some event planners and leadership are hopeful for in-person attendance to return this year.
Norman Hammon, executive director of Jazz in June, said he is optimistic that the festival will have in-person attendees, but talks are underway amongst board members exploring all options.
“We’re not sure yet what form it’s going to take, but I can tell you that we’re planning for a live festival and making our plans for that, but we’ve also planned for alternatives,” Hammon said.
Hammon said the alternatives range from another virtual streaming event like “Jazz in JuneTEMBER,” which was the livestream rescheduled event last year, to a full 3-day festival.
“This year, Jazz in June will be Jazz in the month of June, regardless of what form it takes,” Hammon said. “In the next 30 to 45 days, we will have to make a judgment call and go with it.”
Most years, Hammon said Jazz in June is planned 18 to 22 months out from the event. He said that allows the board to know the budget, among other important details.
“All of that pretty well went out the window with COVID-19, and what we’re doing right now is indicative of that, just like my colleagues, we are trying to guess where things will be in a few months.”
Hammon said while around 100,000 listeners were able to tune in to the 2020 event via KGOU radio like past years, broadcasting through a livestream is entirely different.
“It’s different in scale, and cost, really everything is considerably different, each of them have their own advantages” Hammon said. “If at all possible and safe, we want to go back to doing live festivals.”
With around 50,000 people attending the annual jazz festival, Hammon said not having live audiences has a significant negative financial impact on the arts and the City of Norman.
Many of the attendees come from out of town, which means increased hotel and motel tax revenue, Hammon said. When walking around the festival, he said most are consuming food and beverages, which provides revenue to local vendors and restaurants.
“It’s a substantial loss to our business community, and it’s a substantial loss to the city of Norman and state of Oklahoma in terms of taxes that can be generated by buying those purchases,” Hammon said. “Nobody more than all of us who produce the festivals want to get back into doing that, and doing that for cities.”
2021 brings optimism for Nancy Coggins, development director for Sooner Theatre. Last weekend the theatre put on its third production with limited in-person seating with a fourth production planned for later this month.
“After canceling productions last year, then going completely online, we have been working our way through how to bring people back safely with social distancing and other measures in place, so it’s been a difficult year,” Coggins said. “And as an arts organization, we are not alone.”
Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created, Coggins said with safety protocols, providing both virtual and in-person ticket options and a health conscious mindset, putting on productions will continue.
“We feel strongly that it is our mission to provide these opportunities for both students, adults and for our community to be able watch live performances safely, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure the show can go on,” Coggins said.
Shari Jackson, executive director of Noman Music Festival, said it’s impossible to put on an event next month due to health concerns.
“It’s a little too early to invite 100,000 of our closest friends to come congregate,” Jackson said. “We are thrilled to see the ramping up of the vaccine rollout, and we’re hopeful that this means we are headed toward the other side of the pandemic, because we would love nothing more than to get the bands back together, throw up stages and get everybody outside.”
Jackson said she is not ruling out the possibility of some smaller live events in the fall of this year, but events like NMF require sponsor support from businesses that have also been adversely affected by the pandemic.
She said conversions with partners are underway to plan for 2022 and determine what events could happen later 2021, with one possibility being a NMF Transmissions event.
“We absolutely want to do our darndest to make sure that 2022 is the biggest and best ever, and we’ll do everything that we can do in 2021,” Jackson said.
The annual Medieval Fair in Norman brings in over $193,000 in local tax revenue, according to an Economic Impact Calculator report. For the second year in a row, that revenue will not be generated, however the fair’s department will host a blended event on April 9-11 with a virtual fair and a to-go food truck event at Reaves Park.
“I would almost say the Medieval Fair, being almost open, is parallel to where we are with COVID-19, we’re almost back to normal, we just have to keep doing the right thing until we can get there 100% safely,” said Ann Eckart, coordinator for the Medieval Fair Department.
Eckart said she believes making the arts accessible to the public is of utmost importance for the Medieval Fair, Second Friday Artwalk, Jazz in June and NMF.
“We’re keeping the arts alive, keeping people’s hopes alive and giving people an outlet and place to build the community,” Eckart said. “Community building is one of the strengths of Norman and why we have to keep pushing forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.