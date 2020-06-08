The City of Norman is in the process of conducting an independent appraisal for property located at 320 E. Comanche St, according to city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer.
The property, listed for $685,000, used to be a Chase Bank, but would become a transfer station for Norman’s public transit system.
Meyer said the city would make an offer based on that appraisal and evaluation of the property, but is not currently in negotiations on it.
Norman City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposed $1 million amendment to the FY21 budget for the purchase of land to be used for a transfer station, as well as modifications and upgrades to the building to accommodate buses and customers.
Meyer said a transfer station would reduce commute times by providing this shorter transfer.
“This transfer station would also provide a possible connection for the potential future commuter rail being planned through the Regional Transit Association,” Meyer said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.