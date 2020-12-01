Preston Trimble, a prominent local legal figure who was known as a man of faith in his community, died Monday at the age of 90.
Trimble, a civil attorney and former Cleveland County district judge and district attorney, fell and hit his head when leaving the office, and never recovered, according to former Cleveland County District Judge Stephen Bonner.
Bonner and Trimble were friends long before their legal careers crossed paths, Bonner said. They would do everything from travel together to go on double dates with their wives, he said.
“My relationship with Preston was really kind of a family relationship,” Bonner said. “We traveled together and got together and knew each other from church long before I ever went on the bench.”
Apart from their personal relationship, Bonner said Trimble was “very well respected” within the legal community, not just in Norman, but across the state.
“He did an amazing job both as a prosecutor, a judge and as a civil attorney,” he said. “He was very professional and very ethical.”
Bonner shared years of memories with Trimble, including an especially noteworthy trip to Rome. Trimble had been married to his wife for years, but had recently converted to Catholicism, his wife’s religion. The priest on their trip decided to re-marry the couple somewhere notable.
“Father Pruitt married Preston and [his wife] in the Vatican, and me and my wife were their witnesses,” Bonner said.
Faith played an integral part in Trimble’s life, Bonner said. Before and after his conversion to Catholicism, Trimble led a weekly men’s prayer breakfast at McFarlin United Methodist Church for over 50 years.
Trimble left a lasting impact on the Christian and Catholic community of Norman, fellow Norman attorney Stan Ward said.
“It’s a great loss for the community,” Ward said. “He was a great leader in the Christian community, and wherever he went he always brought his Christian convictions with him without being intrusive.”
His convictions were reflected in his decisions, his attitudes and his temperament, Ward said.
Jack Moore attended the University of Oklahoma’s College of Law with Trimble, and the two graduated together in 1960. Moore said he and Trimble had maintained a “very close relationship” and that Trimble played an important role in the Norman community.
Up until recently, Moore said he and Trimble would have dinner once a month together. Those dinners are something Moore said he will “cherish forever.”
“He was a pillar of the community as one of the formative personalities of the area,” Moore said. “As every close friend is, [Preston] was someone I could confide in and was someone who had a great sense of humor.”
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
