Marjorie Kovich wanted to choreograph a Nutcracker Ballet set in Oklahoma but knew she couldn’t put Tchaikovsky in a sod house.
Over 20 years ago the University of Oklahoma trained ballerina was struggling with how to bring one of the famous Russian composer’s most popular scores to Norman.
Founded in 1984, the Norman Ballet Company led by Artistic Director Kovich had been presenting original works including The Little Prince and Images of Oklahoma Past.
“I told the Company’s board of directors that if they wanted to do productions that actually make money we’d have to do The Nutcracker,” Kovich said. “But I didn’t want to do a traditional Nutcracker. I danced in them as a youngster in the Dallas Civic Ballet, with OU’s department and the Oklahoma City Ballet.”
Kovich came up with an Oklahoma-centric Nutcracker that she’s been improving on for two decades. The twentieth iteration will be presented to the public Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Nancy O’Brian Center for the Performing Arts, 1801 Stubbeman. This year special guest artists will be New York City Ballet Soloist Emilie Gerrity and Principal Dancer Chun Wai Chan. Ticket information is available at normanballetcompany.org under the events tab.
“I was trying to find a location for the Nutcracker’s party scene that would be grand enough to have that Tchaikovsky score in it,” Kovich said. “Someone told me about the Overholser Mansion. I’m from Texas and didn’t know stuff like that. I spent a lot of time up there talking to the staff and docents, learning about Oklahoma City in its early days. It was basically a mud patch.”
Known as the “Father of Oklahoma City,” Henry Overholser was an early successful businessman and community benefactor circa 1903. Kovich built on his sterling legacy along with familiar Oklahoma imagery and tradition as she created the Oklahoma Nutcracker which is an homage to the state spirit. The Overholser family, red cardinal for the winter scene, a prairie at sunset, a rose rock throne decorated by angels, Sand Plum fairy, Scissortail Flycatcher and a King Snake all inform the Oklahoma theme.
“The crowning glory of Act II is Mama Armadillo and her babies,” Kovich said. “The board really gave me a look when I came up with that but it’s the most popular part of the show. Mama Armadillo has a big pioneer lady’s dress on which she pulls up and each little baby armadillo comes out. The ballet is quite an arrangement of all these different characters.”
The costumes have been hand-tailored and collected over the years.
“It’s a beautiful, professionally done production,” Kovich said.
Kovich began her early ballet training at the Edith James School of Ballet in Dallas. Her teachers included former stars of the Ballets Russes, Alexandra Danilova, Nathalie Krassovska, and Victor Moreno. She was accepted into the Dallas Civic Ballet Company at age 12. During this time, she performed in her first production of Giselle, which was staged by former Diaghilev Ballet Russes premiere dancer, Anton Dolin and was a soloist with the company. She received her B.F.A. and M.F.A. in ballet performance at the University of Oklahoma, studying with Yvonne Chouteau and Miguel Terekov who created leading roles for her. In addition to being Artistic Director of Norman Ballet Company, she’s also Director of Marjorie Kovich School of Ballet here. She was asked about the 2022 crop of dancers.
“We have some good talent among the high school girls,” she said. “One was selected for the School of American Ballet last summer which is the ultimate summer camp. Getting in is a big deal in the dance world. They’ve all had years of training and the talent level differs. The dances are choreographed to fit their talents. The idea is to make them shine and at the same time challenge them. The younger kids learn by watching the bigger girls.”
Forty students will appear in the 2022 performances. Kovich enjoys the rehearsals and working with the kids leading up to the big event.
“Once we get onto the stage I feel my job is done,” she said. “But of course it’s not, because there’s always something during learning of the craft. There are a lot of life lessons learned in terms of focus, how to act with adults, respect for what they’re doing and those working to make it happen such as with stage hands. In this culture things like that aren’t always emphasized. What they learn in class has to be applied to these variations, which are the solos to the dances they do. They’re difficult dances choreographically. They have to work and reach that bar.”
Kovich learns from her students. She cited patience, kindness, recognition of each child’s individuality and how some are withdrawn and in need of being brought into conversation.
“I talk with each about their day and what they like, learn about their pets and then they ask me questions,” she said. “I get to know them as people. Ballet feeds their soul, it’s good exercise, and a break from the pressures of school.”
The 2022 Oklahoma Nutcracker’s Guest Artists are a big deal. New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Chun Wai Chan was written up favorably in a July 31 New York Times article with headline noting that he’s “…First principal dancer from China in the New York Ballet’s 74 year history.” He has danced in another Nutcracker with soloist Emilie Gerrity as Sugarplum Fairy who will be with him in Norman.
“Emilie performed with us in 2019 and she’s excited to be back with Chun Wai Chan,” Kovich said.
