More than two months into the pandemic’s arrival in Norman, COVID-19 restrictions are leaving their mark on Norman bars.
While businesses that serve food remained open during the height of the pandemic, some Norman bars reopened this weekend after more than two months of closure. The significant stretch of time without business left an impact, owners and managers said.
“It’s been just as hard as everybody else that was closed — it’s a rough thing, and very stressful for all the employees,” said Bob McIntosh, manager at The Deli on Campus Corner.
At Main Street’s Red Brick Bar, owner Yvonne Dorman said the last two months were especially tough. Even though she applied, Dorman wasn’t able to receive any small business loan assistance.
“We weren’t open at all from March 18 until [Friday], because I don’t serve food,” Dorman said. “It’s been tough; it’s been real tough.”
But now, as two months of restrictions lift, McIntosh and Dorman said everyone is excited to be back.
At The Deli, McIntosh said regulars may be making shorter-than-usual appearances at the bar due to their age or health restrictions, but even customers who can’t come inside might be driving by to celebrate. Dorman said Thursday that she and her employees couldn’t wait to reopen, and she knows all her regulars will be ready and willing to follow all the guidelines needed to return to the bar.
“Our customers are very loyal, and they’ll protect us 100%,” Dorman said.
During bars’ closures, Norman liquor stores became a resource for residents who could no longer sit down for a drink at their favorite establishment. Kathy Hallren, owner of Joe’s Wine & Spirits, said she’s seen people realize they possess the skills to make drinks on their own during the pandemic.
“I think we will see a bit of migration back to bars, but I think we will probably be doing better than in the past, because I have seen people experimenting with cocktails and what they can make,” Hallren said. "Once you have gotten the confidence to do it, then it’s kind of fun to do it at home."
Liquor store owners said they’re ready for bars and restaurants to be back after seeing industry friends struggling financially.
“I have many friends in the bar and restaurant industry who have suffered greatly over the last several months, and I want them to be back in business and to succeed,” said Matt Sterr, owner of The Spirit Shop. “Most of the restaurateurs I know are doing their best to reopen in a safe and responsible manner, and the sooner they’re back the better.”
While bar owners are now allowed to reopen to some capacity, certain restrictions remain for now.
Most of The Deli’s employees will be masked, and the bar has set up a plexiglass barrier for the bartenders. The building will only be open at half capacity.
The establishment is usually a Norman staple for live music but will only be hosting local bands for now, McIntosh said. The bar will “re-establish our tradition of having touring bands” when management deems it safe, McIntosh said.
At The Deli and Main Street’s Bluebonnet Bar, owners also are taking advantage of the moment to make their establishments nonsmoking spaces. McIntosh said while management is making the decision out of health precautions, the nonsmoking designation will be permanent.
Red Brick will be taking employee and customer temperatures at the door, placing sanitizing stations around the bar and practicing social distancing. Dorman said that during the closure, the bar was able to execute a planned expansion, so Red Brick has doubled in size.
Red Brick will be more “hit or miss” on live music until conditions are safer, Dorman said, and won’t be offering Friday night karaoke for at least a few more weeks.
Despite the excitement about the return of Norman’s bars, McIntosh said he still wants customers to think of public health and safety first.
“Use common sense, and if you feel like you might be sick, please stay home,” McIntosh said.
