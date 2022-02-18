A recent garden installation through a collaboration with the state and the city is the latest effort in a series of projects to make Norman more suitable for butterflies.
Every spring, Monarch butterflies embark on a migratory journey from Mexico through the central United States. Oklahoma, along with Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Minnesota make up a six state memorandum signed in 2016, which designated more than 1,500 miles of Interstate 35 as Monarch Highway.
In 2021, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation collaborated with the city and planted approximately 10 acres of wildflowers and native grasses on the west side of Interstate 35 and Highway 9 to protect butterflies and other pollinators.
“We were able to partner with [Norman], and we found a good spot with a large piece of right-of-way that still needs to be maintained, but can be beautified and fill those dual purposes of providing something beautiful for the community, but also an opportunity to preserve the monarchs, bees and other pollinators as part of that initiative,” Boyd said.
ODOT in 2016 planted grasses and flowers along Interstate 35 to better the habitat of monarchs. They planted two pollinator gardens — one at the ODOT headquarters in Oklahoma City, and another in a collaborative effort with the Oklahoma Tourism Department at Interstate 35 and N.E. 122 St.
ODOT Spokesperson Cody Boyd said this is a way to encourage preservation of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators by strategically managing the area in a way that allows them to thrive. He added that the situation with Norman was unique.
Boyd said ODOT staff have received instruction and training for the proper management of pollinator areas such as mowing when monarchs won’t be disturbed.
As safety allows, ODOT protects milkweed and wildflowers growing in state rights-of-way as part of the effort to create a pollinator-friendly habitat. It delays full, fence-to-fence mowing along the I-35 corridor in rural areas, or where milkweed is growing until July.
This is to lessen disturbances to the prime egg-laying season for Monarchs. The department still mows in urban areas and safety zones, which includes medians, in the spring and early summer.
Jason Olsen, Norman Parks and Recreation director, said former council member Joe Carter spearheaded the donations for $5,000 for seed for the installation, which included 80 pounds of seed scattered over two five-acre tracts.
Briggs said passerbys expecting a lush field of flowers along the highway this spring may need to wait until spring 2023 for that aesthetic. A significant portion of the species planted take two years to bloom.
“Some of these plants in the seed mix won’t have a flower in the first year and others will, but it should get prettier,” Briggs said. “The pollinators know what they’re looking at, but you should start to see a bigger difference once you get into the second year.”
ODOT intends to preserve more than 12,000 acres of pollinator habitat statewide by 2024.
More spaces for butterflies and bees
The ODOT and Norman Collaboration along the interstate is just one of the designated spaces for pollinator-friendly vegetation in town.
Norman Public Library East, 3051, E. Alameda St., has a butterfly garden, as does the central location, 103 Acres St. The central library garden, which sits atop the first floor of the building, boasts multiple grasses native to the state.
James Briggs, Norman’s park planner and project manager, said all of the project locations have a broad mix of native species that aid pollinators, helping them find familiar territory.
With multiple pollinator projects around town, Olsen said the parks department is requesting a position for a naturalist. Their key duties would include maintaining those pollinator areas for bees and butterflies.
“Not only will they be overseeing the ODOT property and city properties, but we will hopefully implement things for public education if that position gets added.,” Olsen said.