Public art is a reflection of a city’s history, culture and aspirations. Norman’s outdoor art gallery of mostly sculpture accomplishes this three pronged mission.
The individual pieces of art are spread across the city with the largest concentration on the University of Oklahoma campus. Included in this art are bronze and stone representations of political leaders, wildlife, Native Americans, abstract forms and OU football players. These are easily accessible to view by everyone with no admission charge year round.
A recent autumn day was spent visiting and photographing many but not all of the sculptures which number over a hundred. Some of these works have been in place for decades while others are relatively new. Most have plaques with the sculpture’s title and artist name but some do not.
While many of us have driven vehicles past these art pieces, it’s worth the time to park and walk up to them. Admiring them from different angles may provide an unexpected perspective.
One in that category is Norman Forward public art project “Splash” by sculptor Mark Aeling. Installed in 2017, it’s the brilliantly painted steel and aluminum representation of a ball splashing into water at the entrance to the Westwood swim complex, tennis courts and golf course. Getting up close and walking around the 18-foot tall “Splash”, you see that’s it’s an engineering marvel as well as an artistic one.
Some art that’s available for public enjoyment is actually owned privately. An example of that is the imposing yet whimsical abstract steel bison sculpture in front of Valliance Bank at 1501 24th Avenue NW. It was created by Hunter Roth, former University of Oklahoma School of Architecture wood model shop supervisor, who is now a designer and digital fabrication specialist in Texas.
Another not to be missed private display that’s easily viewed is in the yard of The Crucible Foundry at 110 E. Tonhawa St. Creating monumental art is their business and they have some fine examples that were made on-site that you can walk right up to. A magnificent Native American-inspired statue titled “Committed” by Denny Haskew raises its bronze hands toward the heavens. There are several other sculptures of various styles there.
The Norman City Public Arts Board and Norman City Council selected Taos, New Mexico artists Patricia and Juan Navarrete, to design and create “Indian Grass.” It’s the tall flora fantasy in Main Street’s roundabout at Carter Street. Fabricated of steel and glass, it’s surrounded at its base by living native grasses.
The University of Oklahoma campus provides the stage for dozens of sculptures. Among visitor favorites as judged by popularity with selfie-snappers is Robert Indiana’s polychrome aluminum blue and red painted block letters piled atop each other spelling out the word LOVE.
David L. Boren, former OU President and Governor of Oklahoma, casts his gaze over the North Oval in the form of a 10-foot tall bronze sculpture of the man. It was made by master sculptor Paul Moore in 2011.
A personal favorite is the Harry Marinsky bronze of a life-sized trio of three women grouped tightly together engaged in rapt conversation. It’s titled “The Gossips” (1996) and was a gift to OU from David and Molly Shi Boren.
Chiricahua Apache sculptor Allan Houser’s (1914-1994) “Homeward Bound” depicts a striding Native American shepherdess cradling a lamb in her arms and sheep leading the way with a trusty canine bringing up the rear. It was a gift to OU from alumni Fran and Earl Ziegler.
Alongside the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial stadium are monumental statues of five pigskin greats who each won the Heisman Trophy. Each made by a different artist, they depict action poses of Billy Sims, Steve Owens, Billy Vessels, Jason White and Sam Bradford.
Scholars walking to Bizzell Memorial Library are reminded whose land they tread on by Seminole-Creek sculptor Enoch Kelly Haney’s work “The Guardian.” It’s a casting of the 17-foot tall warrior atop the Oklahoma State Capitol Building’s dome.
Downtown Norman pays tribute to its favorite son James Garner with a 2006 sculpture by Shan R. Gray. Standing next to the railroad tracks spitting distance from the Santa Fe Depot, his bronze garb resembles one of the many cowpoke characters he portrayed in Hollywood films. He has the engaging grin on his mug that endeared him to millions.
