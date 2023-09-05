A coalition of leaders from across the city are planning a $1 billion entertainment district, to be announced during the Norman Economic Development Coalition’s annual State of the Economy Breakfast on Wednesday.
According to a media release sent Tuesday morning, the plan is to unveil a mixed-use development that "would include a multi-purpose performance venue for major entertainment and sporting events as well as retail shops, restaurants, bars, offices, a hotel, and housing for thousands."
Team Norman, the group advancing the plan, describes its coalition as including leaders from the City of Norman, Cleveland County, the University of Oklahoma, and local business community.
The speakers slated for the event include Lawrence McKinney, president of the Norman Economic Development Coalition; University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr.; Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila; Cleveland County Commissioner Rod Cleveland; Norman Chamber of Commerce President Scott Martin and VisitNorman President Dan Schemm.
Many of the proponents have been trying to develop some kind of large, mixed-use arena for several years.
An effort in 2018 would have built an arena that would essentially replace the Lloyd Noble Center as the home for OU’s basketball teams. The OU Foundation was attempting to fund the project, close to $100 million, through the University North Park tax increment. After some backlash, including questions of transparency, the project was shelved.
The effort began again in late 2021 with consultants being hired to update a feasibility study and seek new ways to finance an entertainment district.
In December 2022, Team Norman sought public input through a survey. The results of the survey were to be announced at a later date, according to McKinney.
“Certainly, collectively we’re going to do a presentation on what we find out,” McKinney told the Transcript in 2022, “is it positive or is it negative? Are the price points good? Could we build a significant venue?”
