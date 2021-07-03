The owner of Addi’s Suga Shack in Norman is fundraising later this month to support Julius Jones’ case with the business’ profits.
Erica Gomez will donate 100% of Addi’s sales on July 24 to a coalition that directly supports Jones.
The fundraiser date is the day Jones turns 41.
Jones has been imprisoned since 2001, and is on Oklahoma’s death row for first-degree murder.
Supporters of his case say evidence points to his innocence, and hope that he will be exonerated.
NonDoc reported at the time that former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and current Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater have pushed to deny commutation attempts, but the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to advance Jones’ commutation application to Stage Two in March.
If advanced to stage three, the application will go to the governor, who will then have 90 days to approve or deny the commutation application.
The parole board has Jones’ stage two review placed on their September docket at this time.
“I have a son that’s growing up in this world, and I don’t want something like that to happen to him,“ Gomez said. “It breaks my heart to know that he’s (Jones) spending another birthday inside a jail cell. Another birthday as an innocent man behind bars.”
Members of the Social Justice League and We Are Norman, local groups that exist to promote social justice, will attend the fundraiser to engage members of the Norman community.
“We just want to do anything that we can. We can all do our part to make sure that he comes home,” Gomez said. “So I’m trying to get as many people out, so we can get as much money as possible for Julius.”
Addi’s Suga Shack sells shaved ice combinations and spicy snacks; the business is at 1228 N. Interstate Drive in Norman.
