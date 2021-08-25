Restaurants around Norman are already seeing success in offering their bestselling adult beverages to go as the Cocktails To-Go Act takes effect this week.
HB 2122, authored by Rep. Marcus McEntire, now allows establishments with liquor licenses to sell pre-mixed cocktails and single serving wines to go and curbside, provided the beverage meets certain requirements.
According to the bill language, a liquor license holder can transfer a cocktail or wine beverage to a customer by curbside or delivery if the drink is in a new, sealed container with a “tamper evident lid or cap that has been sealed with covers including, but not limited to a wax dip or heat-shrink wrap.”
At The Mont on Classen Boulevard, manager Patrick Kallin said by lunch time Wednesday, the word had gotten out about the restaurant’s famous Swirl cocktail, and patrons were already buying the concoction to go.
“I’ve shared that we are selling it to go and it’s blowing up on social media,” Kallin said.
Kallin said his Wednesday started early in the morning to allow plenty of time to prepare the frozen drinks in their special packaging.
“It’s been a long day for me,” Kallin said. “The process is not as simple as just filling them up, putting the cap on and sending them off because of the way the machine works and the size of the bottles.”
Kallin said he expects to sell more Swirls as the word gets out about the option that allows people to enjoy one at home.
“I have 1,000 bottles in right now because that’s what I could get in, and I have another 1,000 coming in about another week. Hopefully, I run out,” Kallin said.
Fuzzy’s on Asp Avenue is now selling its frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas to go in single 14.5 oz and gallon-size options. Assistant general manager Stormy Hill said in a matter of hours, many customers had already inquired about the drinks.
“I think they will be a big hit,” Hill said.
With school back in session at the University of Oklahoma, Hill said sales on to-go margaritas will most likely pick up, especially on the weekends.
Brady Sexton, owner of Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails on Main Street, said during the first pandemic shutdown, the restaurant had success under the emergency rule that allowed them to sell their mimosas. He hopes to see that continue as the bill becomes law, he said.
Scratch now has cocktails to-go menus that feature cosmopolitans, daiquiris, mai tais, French 75, Sooner Cobbler and margaritas, among other options.
Sexton said he tried to price the to-go menu so that its prices were a bit cheaper per drink than if a customer were to get a cocktail made in the restaurant and served in a glass.
“It’s the exact same thing made chilled for customers to take home and pour in a pitcher, or in a couple glasses,” Sexton said. “It’s less expensive and better quality than any RTD item you can buy in a liquor store, with the exception of the Scratch Old Fashioned.”
Kallin said he is capping the limit of to-go Swirls at four, despite the fact that the bill doesn’t establish any limit.
“We figured that would be a good middle ground, because we want this to go well,” Kallin said.