Relief is on the way for 291 recipients of the City of Norman’s Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Grant, but hundreds of local businesses in need of assistance did not score high enough to qualify for a portion of the $2.9 million in CARES Act funds.
The Norman Economic Development Advisory Board received 628 applications from Norman businesses and nonprofits from Dec. 4 through Dec. 28. A scoring matrix was developed to rank the businesses on priority based on certain criteria like minority or veteran ownership, estimated revenue loss, business location and other factors.
As the 291 businesses and nonprofits begin to receive their $10,000 grants, hundreds more are hoping the city receives additional federal funding.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said the scoring criteria was narrowly defined.
“Had the priorities been different, and not tailored to serve just a small part of the business community, I think they would have had more applicants,” Martin said. “While this effort is very much appreciated and needed, as the 291 recipients of this money are well deserved, I just think about the others who applied and didn’t get any relief.”
Martin said he suspects there were also business owners who looked at the requirements in the application and felt as though “the deck was stacked against them.”
“I would hope if more funds become available that the city would re-examine the qualifications for the money and do their best to expand the program and provide the greatest amount of relief to the largest number of businesses in our community,” Martin said.
A number of businesses that did not qualify for the grant were in sectors hit hard by the pandemic, Martin said.
“Last week I talked to a gym owner and a salon owner, both of which applied for the grant and neither of which received it,” Martin said. “Which to me was interesting because gyms and salons were restricted the most last year.”
Danny McIntyre, owner of Danny’s TV and Appliances, said he received a letter which notified him he did not qualify for the grant.
“It said because of questions 11 through 18, they could not approve the application,” McIntyre said.
Questions 11 through 18 pertained to identifying minority, women and veteran-owned businesses, revenue decreases, business location, previous assistance received and hardship due to the October 2020 ice storm.
“It’s been a tough year for us,” McIntyre said. “We have had to cut hours and it’s been terrible, but half of our business is done over the phone so we’re ok.”
As a former Norman City Council member, McIntyre said he recognizes that the demand for assistance is high.
“I understand there was only so much to go around,” McIntyre said.
Laura Duprez, co-owner of Gaberino’s Homestyle Italian, said her restaurant lost enough revenue to qualify, but she was unfunded. She said she didn’t receive approval for grant funds most likely due to receiving funding from other sources.
“It asked how much you have received from all these other programs, and I think that’s probably why, and we’ve been real fortunate that we have received all that we have applied for through those other forms of assistance,” Duprez. “I figure that there were other businesses that probably needed it more than we did.”
Scott Hosek and his wife Cristal opened Spirals Hot Dogs and More on Main Street in September 2020. A little over a month later, their business lost power for days due to the ice storm, which left much of the state without electricity. Scott said their application was approved and they recently received their grant.
“It just seemed like 2020 was the gift that kept on giving,” Scott said. “We really appreciated the funding. “[Norman leadership] could have done anything with that money and they apportioned it to Norman businesses and it’s a blessing.”
Martin said the cost to keep the doors open at businesses during times of economic hardship often goes unappreciated. He said the scoring system was narrowly tailored and not inclusive enough, and hopes in the future aid could be more broadly distributed.
“If we want to keep people employed, I would encourage [the city] to provide aid to businesses in the broadest sense available,” Martin said.
