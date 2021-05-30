Many businesses are currently displaying “now hiring” signs on the doors and windows of their Norman storefronts, but owners and management say they are having difficulty filling and retaining positions they need.
Unemployment continues to decrease state and nationwide, and with Gov. Kevin Stitt ending a $300-a-week supplemental benefit on June 26, businesses in Norman are hoping individuals in need of employment will fill their vacancies.
Along with ending the additional benefit for the unemployed earlier this month, Stitt announced the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and return to the workforce for at least 32 hours a week.
Brad Robertson, co-owner of Diamond Dawgs on Asp Avenue, said he hopes the state incentive, along with his business’ decision to raise starting wages, will result in positions filled.
In recent months, Robertson said he is having difficulty finding applicants, and of the applications he receives, only 10% of all applicants set an appointment to come in for an interview.
Robertson suspects many service industry workers feel like they can make more on unemployment, so they don’t feel any urgency to regain employment.
For many, a return to the workforce means taking a significant pay cut. According to Forbes‘ benefit calculator, the average amount of weekly unemployment per person in Oklahoma is $654, which includes the $300 federal jobless benefit.
While that amounts to a significant boost, a study by the San Francisco Federal Reserve shows the $300 weekly federal benefit had a largely insignificant effect, only lowering the job finding rate by about 3.5%.
During football season, the busiest time of the year for Diamond Dawgs, Robertson said he and his wife were doing the work of more than two people to keep the restaurant running efficiently.
“We even had people that we’ve offered positions to, then they accept it, but don’t show up for their first day of work,” Robertson said.
He said reliable staff are needed, and he hopes to get positions filled before the 2021 football season so everyone is trained and ready.
In hopes of filling those positions expeditiously, Robertson has raised starting wages by a dollar for both dishwashing and cook positions.
Mandy Haws, owner of Sooner Bowling Center, said for the last six months, she has looked for employees to fill two positions in a search that ended last week. While her recruitment of new employees is over, she said she will not turn down an applicant with suitable customer service skills.
Haws said she wouldn’t correlate the workforce shortage exclusively with the supplemental jobless benefit.
In a normal year, many Norman businesses experience slower months over the summer as students go home and university activities slow down. But with more people getting out as COVID-19 cases decline, Haws said the end of the supplemental benefit means a higher likelihood of business owners being able to fill vacancies left by student workers.
Grant Stenseng, manager at Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe on Asp Avenue, said he recently hired two new employees, but the restaurant is still looking for more help.
“We have had a couple people who showed up to their interview, we hired them, and then they only worked for a week, which is frustrating, but what can you do?” Stenseng said.
Stensing said the new general manager of the restaurant is a proponent of paying above the minimum wage to better retain employees.
Oklahoma is one of 24 Republican-led states where leaders are ending jobless benefits by June, saying they hope to expedite labor market recovery. After Stitt’s recent announcement of a $1,200 back-to-work incentive, Bettye Taylor, regional director for Express Personnel, said calls from job seekers are picking up, but all six offices in the metro continue to have trouble finding labor for businesses.
Taylor said some employers in the state are offering sign-up bonuses, retention bonuses and other incentives to attract job seekers.
“I haven’t seen anybody offering gas gift cards or anything, but I’ve done this long enough to know that [could happen] as gas continues to rise in price, because that will present a problem for people commuting,” Taylor said.
Taylor said after jobless benefits end statewide on June 26, the agency expects to see a highly competitive market.
Q2 is a slow time for businesses annually, but Taylor said the timing of the $1,200 incentive will usher in a strong Q3, which is historically a stronger and more predictable quarter.
“We went from one end of the spectrum in 2020 where [jobs were scarce], then we swung back so rapidly now to the other end where we have jobs, but not enough people yet coming back into the workforce, but I think it will balance out here hopefully by Q3.”
