From the gas pump to the cash register, nearly everyone is seeing the impact of inflation on their wallets as supply chain woes and higher energy costs drive up costs for consumers and business owners.
According to the February release by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers increased 0.6% in January, pushing year-over-year inflation to 7.5%, its highest rate in 40 years.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate committee Thursday the Russia and Ukraine conflict has driven up oil prices and is likely to add to inflation in the short term.
Oil prices eclipsed $100 per barrel late last month at the start of the Russian invasion, and on Friday, the international benchmark Brent crude closed at $115 per barrel, the highest price since 2008.
Robert Dauffenbach, senior associate dean of Economic Development at the University of Oklahoma, said the 7.5% increase from January 2021 to January 2022 is startling. However, peak year-over-year inflation exceeded 12% in 1974. In March 1980, year-over-year inflation hit 14.8%.
“Energy prices were a notable factor in both of these instances,” Dauffenbach said.
Dauffenbach said gasoline prices adjusted for inflation have been higher than the current $3.50 price. From Jan. 2011 to June 2014, the inflation-adjusted price was $4.41.
In 2021, the average oil output was 8.8 million barrels per day, or an average of over 369 million gallons of oil and nearly 135 billion gallons of gasoline over the course of the year. Dauffenbach said a $1 increase in the price of gasoline drains around $135 billion from household, government and business budgets.
“Ultimately this may lead to a slowing of the U.S. economy,” Dauffenbach said.
Dauffenbach anticipates the war between Russia and Ukraine will adversely effect already struggling supply chains in addition to the pandemic effect. That decrease in supply is affecting companies nationwide and Norman is not excluded as those problems at key ports combine with energy prices, he said.
Low supply and high demand coming out of COVID-19 is a classic recipe for inflation, but despite this, some Norman businesses are remaining firm in the prices they charge customers.
Scott Hosek, owner of Spirals Hot Dogs & More, 2203 W Main St., said supplier prices are pushing outer limits. An order of 30 blocks of butter used to cost him $100. Now the supplier charges $160 for that same product.
But menu prices at Spirals have remained steady.
What has changed, Hosek said, is the taste of select products he receives from restaurant suppliers. He said customers have commented about the Diet Dr. Pepper tasting different and looking different.
Hosek has also noticed a difference in the oil he usually buys.
“There’s something different — They’re either not putting something in or they’re using an inferior product, and the price doesn’t reflect that,” Hosek said.
Hosek said he first started to notice price increases on his orders and supply chain issues last fall following the state fair. He suspects the high-volume of food and cups purchased from vendors at the fair accelerated the supply inconsistencies he’s seen since from suppliers and said more restaurants now compete for that higher tier of products due to more availability.
Hosek said supply issues combined with higher prices on certain items presents a challenge when trying to adhere to his goal of selling the highest quality of product for the lowest price possible.
“We are not trying to make [customers] pay more because that’s as much out of their control as it is us,” Hosek said. “We have felt the hit, but I believe in the long run it’s going to balance itself out.”
At International Pantry, 1618 W. Lindsey St., store owner Jocelyn Wall said she’s seen price increases on some of her products for years, particularly on items from China following tariffs on the country’s goods in 2018.
Those price hikes have increased even more over the last year due to inflation, but Wall said price tags for customers haven’t changed.
“A lot of what we sell is MSRP, so the manufacturer sets the price,” Wall said. “Our costs go up, but MSRP stays the same, so profit margins are less.”
Dauffenbach anticipates inflation will “settle down” in the latter half of 2022.
“I’m hoping there will be some reduction, but I think we may be looking at 4% year-over-year change by the time we get to the second half of this year, but I think it will get better than 7.5%,” Dauffenbach said.