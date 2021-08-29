Norman car dealers have been dealing with low inventories and higher prices for months, and say the market trend could continue into next year.
According to Kelly Blue Book analysts, the average transaction price for a new automobile hit a record high $42,736 in the U.S. this July. The average listing price for a used vehicle is now more than $25,000, with an average of 68,000 miles, compared to $20,000 just a year ago.
Jonathan Fowler, president of Fowler Holdings, said new car inventory is lower than he has seen even in recent months. He said Norman’s market is no exception to the national and global trends seen during the pandemic.
Last week, Toyota announced it will cut back production by 40%, citing COVID-19 and supply chain shortages as the primary reasons for the downscale.
Fowler said he saw demand for automobiles pick up last summer; since then, multiple plants conducted planned closures, and Renesas, a leading manufacturer in semiconductor chips for vehicles, caught fire in March, exacerbating a pre-existing problem.
“Manufacturing is very complicated, and there’s not a light switch that you can turn on and off quickly,” Fowler said. “There’s a lot of cascading issues that have been going on for some time now that will take time for the supply chain to really work itself out.”
In the meantime, Fowler said his team is doing everything it can to get customers what they are looking for.
“We also want to continue to make sure we’re taking great care of our employees until we get through this,” Fowler said. “We’re hopeful that by next summer, we’ll see inventory coming back.”
Supply shortages for new cars have subsequently caused significant increases in demand for pre-owned vehicles.
Used car giant Carmax sold over 452 thousand units in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, up 128% from the prior year quarter and up 31% compared to a then-record first quarter in fiscal year 2020.
Ricky Stapleton specializes in used vehicle sales at his lot on 24th Avenue NW. He said the current conditions have made future predictions impossible in an industry that is already historically difficult to predict.
“It’s almost like throwing a bunch of dice in the air and then you just watch where they fall,” Stapleton said.
He said the chip shortage and production cuts will likely mean used car inventories are low nationwide through the rest of 2021.
“You can’t read tomorrow’s newspaper, but I don’t foresee it changing anytime soon,” Stapleton said.
Car and Driver reported in July that older vehicles with more than 100,000 miles may be more valuable than their owners realize, with some used cars going up 30% in value over the last year.
Stapleton said he actively looks for vehicles over 100,000 miles. At a Thursday auction, he bought one car with 113,000 miles and another with 150,000 miles.
“I’m fishing that pond pretty regularly to keep my prices down,” Stapleton said. “The bigger dealers turn those things pretty quickly, but I try to cherry pick the best of them so I’ve got a better degree of reliability.”
Stapleton said he has kept sufficient inventory on his lot through the shortage by developing a customer base with fellow Norman native Dave Roberts.
“People will bring us a car because they might not want to sell them to a big lot, and we’re able to pay a little bit more for it than some big companies,” Stapleton said.