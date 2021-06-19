Norman residents congregated at Reaves Park Saturday evening for a Juneteenth celebration filled with food trucks, games and a fireworks show, where guest speakers talked about the day’s history while acknowledging the progress of the past and hopes for the future.
The newest federal holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when the decree of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas, officially freeing more than 250,000 enslaved Black people. Speakers and attendees at the event said the popularization of the holiday is a step in the right direction.
Black vendors from all over the Oklahoma City metro area set up tables selling various wares at the event. Ronda Kaye, owner of Ronda Kaye’s Boutique & Crafting Studio in south Oklahoma City, said she has recently noticed an increase in support for Black culture.
“RIght now it seems like being Black is popular,” Kaye said. “I’ve lived it for 49 years, but now within the last 18 months or so, it has grown, and everyone wants to celebrate, be a part of and support, which I appreciate because I am a small business owner.”
Richard Gaines, pastor of Community Missionary Baptist Church, the first Black church founded in Norman, said it’s important for the Black community to continue growing the historical event by remembering forefathers, empowering one another, educating others and never forgetting to celebrate. But the struggle is not over, he said.
“There is still another form of slavery in systematic injustice in our country right now — there’s a form of slavery that has caused systemic racism, that we are confronted with every day, and there is a form of racism that is the injustice of unaccountable brutality,” Gaines said.
George Henderson spoke to festival goers on stage with his wife Barbara about the way Norman has changed since they became the first Black homeowners in the city.
“When we came here in 1967, I wanted to leave, but Barbara said we brought seven children and my mother to this place, and we aren’t going anywhere,” George said. “We have a lot to pray about, talk about, say about, but we have more to do, and the doing part is what will separate us from other communities.”
George said the Hendersons can’t feel proud of their privileges until all people feel the same.
Former University of Oklahoma football player Ryan Broyles said just 50 years ago, Norman was a ‘Sundown Town’ where Black people were not welcome.
Broyles said his mother brought their family to Norman in 1990 to be a part of a diverse city, and they feel Norman is just that.
During his speech, Broyles recalled playing football in second grade, scoring multiple touchdowns and hearing a parent hurl a racial slur at him.
“It was devastating and it still is, especially being from Norman, and we are many moons removed from that,” Broyles said.
He said the celebration is great, but there are still steps to take toward better educating about slavery.
Cinthya Allen, a Juneteenth committee member and Norman’s first chief diversity and equity officer, read a proclamation from Mayor Breea Clark declaring Friday June 19, 2021 as Juneteenth Day in Norman.
She said while the committee has previously put on a celebratory Juneteenth event, this is the first Juneteenth festival the city sponsored.
“I think it’s wonderful that we continue to get bigger, better and more engaged and are building opportunities for coming together and learning,” Allen said.
