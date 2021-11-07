Each of the more than 2,000 origami cranes hanging from the undercarriage of a staircase inside the Norman Central Library represent the legacy left by a former employee who died of COVID-19 last October.
Cylinda Richardson-Martin, 45, died Oct. 27, 2020 — a sudden and tragic loss to the close-knit employees at Norman Central Library. Now more than a year since her passing, employees say Cylinda Richardson-Martin continues to influence the facility through her legacy.
In the four years Richardson-Martin worked in the Pioneer Library System as a Customer Experience Manager in Norman, not a day went by where she didn’t leave a positive impact on someone, according to her colleagues. Those who worked with Richardson-Martin described her as compassionate, warm and assertive, among other admirable traits.
To honor Richardson-Martin and what she meant to the library, employees proposed an art installation for origami cranes under the steps of the first floor of the facility. Employees from all the libraries in the area, including the Norman Central Library, contributed cranes. Family members also contributed.
“She was a star,” said Norman Central Library children’s services assistant Kim Zahller, one of the employees who proposed the display.
Richardson-Martin primarily helped customers who needed assistance, oftentimes outside of “help me find this book” or other matters directly pertaining to literature, said Nancy Littlejohn, Norman Central Library circulation manager.
While large library systems generally hire social workers to fill a role in that capacity, the Pioneer Library System doesn’t. But Richardson-Martin filled this role in Norman, Littlejohn said.
“She worked with the homeless population, and she tried to get people who needed assistance from social services connected to the right people in the community that could give them help,” Littlejohn said. “She was a caring, warm and wonderful person.”
Regardless of the situation, Richardson-Martin always had a calming demeanor, Zahller said. She said Richardson-Martin was assertive but also “calm and positive” with difficult patrons.
“I always felt that the second she was there, the situation would be handled, and I learned so much from her,” she said.
Littlejohn said Richard-Martin also had a knack for remembering the names of many customers. She also engaged with people of all backgrounds and seemed invested in how they felt, said Caroline Dulworth, branch manager at Norman Central.
“She really appreciated people’s humanity,” Dulworth said. “A lot of times, people don’t realize how much someone, especially a homeless person or someone having a bad day appreciates just being acknowledged, and she did. She had special qualities you just don’t find in everyone.”
Dulworth said Richardson-Martin’s absence is ever-noticeable.
“We miss her kind spirit,” Dulworth said.
“It was unexpected and very shocking to us to lose someone that we knew so well, and she was still so young,” Littlejohn said.
Zahller, Dulworth and Rosa Cantu have added cranes to the display incrementally since the start of the year. More origami cranes are yet to be displayed in addition to the more than 2,000 already there, Zahller said.
The library staff dedicated a dry erase board in an employee hallway of the library to a celebration and acknowledgment of appreciation for coworkers in Cylinda’s honor. The whiteboard is “a space to celebrate, encourage and applaud co-workers in honor of our beloved Cylinda, who has always recognized the best in others,” it reads.
“We write different things on here about our co-workers to say thank you and encourage each other,” Littlejohn said.
Encouragement and positivity were offerings Richardson-Martin had an abundant supply, Zahller said. That, and an example of how to manage the library, Littlejohn said.
“Almost every day, something comes up and we think, how would [Richardson-Martin] have handled this?” Littlejohn said.