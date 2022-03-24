The Norman Chamber, Norman Economic Development Coalition and Visit Norman are settled into their new building downtown and welcomed the city to celebrate their official grand opening Wednesday.
The Commerce Building, 424 W. Main St., now houses three Norman entities focused on growing the city’s business community, the local economy and promotion and coordination of tourism and conventions.
The 8,808-square-foot building features a shared receptionist lobby in front of a board room large enough to host 100 people. The room has televisions and cameras for easy meeting streaming and Zoom.
Each of the business and development organizations has a wing of offices in the facility. Leaders of the groups say colocating will save resources and make communication more convenient as often as they collaborate.
“Whether it’s district development or projects like attracting Factory Obscura to Norman, being able to holler at each other and walk down the hall and chat about these things so that we’re not duplicating efforts will be great,” said Dan Schemm, executive director of VisitNorman.
The three organizations celebrated the official dedication of the building alongside members of Norman’s business community and public officials Wednesday with an open house and ribbon cutting event.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said having all three organizations under one roof is decades in the making. He said the chamber was thrilled to be a part of the partnership, and that Norman’s citizens and leaders made it possible.
Martin also said Lawrence McKinney, president and CEO of the NEDC, made the first-class building possible with his vision.
McKinney said downtown Norman is the perfect place for the three entities to relocate.
“We’re all separate, but we’re all aligned in our purpose which is growth for Norman and economic development,” McKinney said.
McKinney thanked Krittenbrink Architecture for coming up with a design that all three organizations loved and Shellback General Contracting.
Schemm said seeing the project completed is an exciting time.
The Commerce building serves as a gateway into downtown from Main Street, and Schemm said the visitor center is the front door to Norman.
“Being able to partner the synergies here just makes sense and being the gateway to downtown is going to be tremendous,” Schemm said. “We’re excited to be here and thrilled to have all of you here to help us christen this building.”
Martin said the building is the community’s home just as much as it is theirs. He still has an unopened bottle of champagne from 1984, when the last Chamber building opened on Gray Street.
“That was a moment in time too, but I think this is of even more significance for the future of our community with all three organizations here,” Martin said.