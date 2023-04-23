The Norman Chamber of Commerce announced this week the addition of nearly 250 new members through a volunteer-driven membership effort conducted April 11-12.
The new businesses join more than 1,000 other businesses and organizations that are members of the Norman chamber.
“Our members are what make it possible for us to see Norman thrive and advocate for the Norman business community as a whole,” Scott Martin, chamber president and CEO, said in a news release.
David Nimmo, CEO of Chickasaw Nation Industries and chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, said “a successful town starts with a strong business community, and we have that in spades!”
More than 150 volunteers from across the Norman community provided their time and connections. Volunteers worked from their personal and business contact lists to bring in the new members.
“We had an energized, educational, and remarkably successful event. The growth in the numbers investing in the Chamber is exciting,” Nimmo said.
Scott Hofmann, president of the Norman market for BancFirst and vice chair of operations for the chamber, said the chamber grew membership by 25%.
“I am proud of what we as a chamber accomplished,” he said.
Hofmann received the coveted title of “Godfather” at this year’s event, serving as the overall champion of the event. The inaugural “Godfather” from the 2019 event was Matt Clouse, president of the Norman market for Valliance Bank.
“We had a great group of volunteers who worked hard for two days in support of Norman’s business community,” Hoffman said in the release. “Our partnership with Jimmy Cusano and his company, Your Chamber Connection, is a huge help in setting up the atmosphere and attitude of the volunteers at the event. They make it fun.”
Cusano called working with the Norman Chamber of Commerce and others in central Oklahoma “always an amazing experience.”
“The collaboration between neighboring chamber professionals is nothing short of outstanding,” he said in the release. “From the moment YCC first worked with the Norman Chamber, we were welcomed with open arms and immediately felt part of the community.
“The level of professionalism and dedication displayed by the chamber professionals out here is truly inspiring. They work tirelessly to support local businesses and promote economic growth in the region. Their commitment to excellence is evident in everything they do.”
Martin said he was encouraged by the enthusiasm for Norman shown by chamber volunteers
“Their hard work will enhance our ability to see Norman be the preferred destination for job retention and creation, the response was overwhelming!” he said. “We are humbled to represent such an outstanding group of businesses!”
Chairs for the event were Matt Clouse, Valliance Bank; Mandy Haws, Sooner Bowling/Social Butterfly Catering; Steve McDaniel, Arvest Bank; David Nimmo, Chickasaw Industries; Andy Sherrer, First United Bank; Darrel Pyle, city of Norman; Brian Ruttman, Moore Norman Technology Center; and Richie Splitt, Norman Regional Health System.
The event was held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Norman, and sponsored by BancFirst, KREF-Sports Talk, Moore Norman Technology Center, OEC
OEC Fiber, and Vision Bank.
A reception to welcome the new members will be Monday from 4-5 p.m. at The Commerce Building, 424 W. Main St.
Any new member who has joined in the past six months is also invited to attend.
For more information on how you can join the Norman Chamber of Commerce, please contact Jennifer Shattuck, vice president of membership, at (405) 321-7260 or jennifer@normanchamber.com.
