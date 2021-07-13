A Noble-based learning academy and a Norman youth leadership program are teaming up to create a space for young entrepreneurs to sell products and showcase ideas this month.
From 9 to 11 a.m. July 24 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 30 local young entrepreneurs will sell their wares or services to the public at the free Norman Children’s Business Fair.
Evergreen Academy and Loveworks Leadership partnered to launch the Norman fair, though similar versions are taking place nationwide.
Young Cleveland County innovators have been busy developing a brand and building a marketing strategy, and soon they will open for customers at the inaugural one-day marketplace, where children are responsible for the setup, sales and customer interaction.
Michael Hirsch, executive director of Loveworks, said awards will be presented by age group for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea” and “Most Impressive Presentation,” and cash prizes will be given at the end of the sales period.
Hirsch said any child with a product or service can still sign up to take part in the fair. Students at a virtual business fair kickoff — which is not a requirement to participate — were pitching ideas from dog treats to lotions, he said.
“We have a student who is going to show his service idea for an obstacle course, another who has an original and simple three-ingredient lemonade and one with a smoothie business,” Hirsch said. “I’m super curious how these are going to turn out.”
While fair entry is free, prospective shoppers are encouraged to bring some cash or a credit card to support young entrepreneurs in their ventures.
“They’re genius kiddos, so they will have a way to take multiple forms of payment, so not having cash is not going to be a good excuse,” Hirsch said.
Matina Hunnell, founder of Evergreen: An Acton Academy, said the mission behind the fair is to allow tomorrow’s leaders to test ideas and gage consumer response in a fun and safe environment.
In a news release, Hunnell said after her daughter participated in an Acton Children’s Business Fair in another city, she knew she wanted to create a similar event for the local community.
“The deepest learning happens when all our senses are engaged and we’re working on a project that is meaningful to us, and the fair provides this opportunity to children,” Hunnell said in the release.
Loveworks Leadership and Evergreen partnered with the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, Norman Economic Development Coalition and Chick-Fil-A for the fair.
For more information, contact Matina Hunnell at normancbf@evergreenacton.com or visit childrensbusinessfair.org/norman.
To learn about Loveworks Leadership, visit loveworksleadership.com.