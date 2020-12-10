The annual Norman Christmas Holiday Parade will be at 6 p.m. Saturday. However, it will be different than previous years due to the pandemic.
The event will be a reverse parade in which entries will be stationery and vehicles will be mobile driving the perimeter of Andrews Park. The route will be Daws Street to James Garner Avenue to Acres Street to Park Avenue. Drivers may enter the route at any of the four intersections to see the staged entries.
Entries will include some of the parade’s traditional and popular entries, including Sooner Theatre students, Premiere Dance Company and the combined Norman High and Norman North bands, as well as the Canadian River Cruisers lined along the east side of James Garner Avenue.
The Express Clydesdales will make an appearance, along with a nativity scene and children’s choir and a Giant Hannukah Bush and Bear Lighted Display.
For more information, visit normanchristmasparade.com.
