The flames of controversy blazed high and hot at Tuesday night’s city council study session when the possibility of Norman becoming a sanctuary city came up for discussion.
Sanctuary cities are criticized for harboring criminals while at the same time praised for enabling undocumented immigrants to report crimes without fear of deportation which is believed to increase public safety. Law enforcement adopts a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy to policing in immigrant areas.
Tuesday’s study session was the first time the council heard recommendations on inclusive policies from the Inclusive Community Subcommittee.
At least a dozen residents addressed the council, including a woman who immigrated from Bolivia and has lived in sanctuary cities.
“I lived in Los Angeles, San Francisco,” Jekatherine Mendez said. “I have seen from my very eyes what a sanctuary city is. In the beginning it is great but when all the crime comes, it’s not good for anybody.”
She urged the council to turn its attention other issues such as homelessness, the elderly and the poor.
“I’m not saying that come here is not a good thing, but legally [immigrate] is,” she said.
One Norman resident, Walt (last name inaudible when he announced himself at the meeting) said he lived in southern California for 26 years. He also travelled extensively to Mexico and South America for his business before moving to Norman.
“I don’t know what Norman would look like in 20 or 30 years if this became a sanctuary city,” he said. “I know what Mexico looks like in a lot of different places. There are cities in southern California that you can’t recognize as being in the United States except the street signs. So you need to think about these things when you think about becoming a sanctuary city.”
The room erupted in applause after he said, “I think being inclusive has it’s limits, much as political correctness does.”
Mayor Breea Clark hammered her gavel and requested decorum in the room.
Resident Cynthia Rogers addressed the council and the public, urging everyone to “not be scared” of people who are “different, from different places, or have different experiences.”
The Inclusive Community Subcommittee falls under the city’s Human Rights Commission. The group developed recommendations it said would improve the quality of life for poor, disabled and marginalized people, including provisions for those who enter the country illegally.
The recommendation suggested the Norman Police Department and Cleveland County Jail not enforce or cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Bureau (ICE) for individuals detained based solely on immigration status.
NPD Chief Kevin Foster said his department does not stop or detain anyone based on immigration status. Immigration becomes relevant if it becomes known during a criminal investigation, but the issue is deferred to county jails where accused criminals wait for bail or to face trial.
The city council made it clear Tuesday night that it was not going to pursue any action to designate Norman as a sanctuary city. It was City Manger Darrel Pyle’s opinion that the matter did not fall within the purview of city government to take action because immigration is a federal jurisdictional issue.
Councilwoman Kate Bierman was openly critical of residents who contacted her before the meeting and demanded the council not hear the subcommittee’s sanctuary city recommendation. She vehemently defended the council’s decision to hear the suggestions as following fair government procedures including freedom of speech.
“I don’t think that any of you want us to be the subjective arbiters of what does and does not come before this body because I can imagine if the shoe were on the other foot and there was a policy that all of you turned out here for that you wanted us to pass and we said, ‘no we’re not even going to listen to you because we’ve made the subjective determination that your cause or your issue is not important to us’ That is not a path you want us to walk down,” she said.
How it started
The Human Rights Commission’s Inclusive Community Subcommittee formed in September 2019 at Clark’s direction. Subcommittee members were selected via an applications process and has 41 members. The group broke into focus groups to form suggestions, said Dan Dukes, subcommittee co-chairman.
The subcommittee commissioned a survey for public input to develop an inclusive community. The survey was available Oct. 4-11 on the city’s website, at city hall in print and at local libraries.
The subcommittee received 288 survey responses. The survey responses represented less than 1% of the community’s residents, but Dukes did not believe that diminished the value of public input.
“We did have discussion about it and we thought if the group came up with the topic that we put it on the list and push it forward,” he said. “That doesn’t mean it was 100% consensus because not all 41 people agreed on the same topic. This was a subset of a subset that came forward with this topic. We thought that all recommendations were equal. The city council has the power to say yay or nay and that list wasn’t made that we were going to demand that these were met, one of 16.”
At Clark’s suggestion, the subcommittee’s meetings were facilitated by a consultant, Tamara Lebak, CEO of Celebrating Difference to offer an “unbiased perspective” to the committee as it formed recommendations. Lebak was paid $14,300.
Dukes said the subcommittee has no plans to pursue sanctuary city policies.
