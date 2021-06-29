Advocates against conversion therapy applauded the Norman City Council’s decision to ban the practice during a special session Tuesday night, while others claimed the city was acting outside its purview.
The council adopted the ordinance unanimously. Ward 8 Matt Peacock was absent.
Conversion therapy is a practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual; it’s been called harmful and dangerous by the Human Rights Campaign, LGBTQ advocates and the American Psychiatric Association.
While the council previously discussed an ordinance to ban only the use of city funds for conversion therapy for minors on May 11, the Norman Human Rights Commission asked the council to take it a step further, and introduced an ordinance that carries up to a $750 fine for violators. The ordinance does not apply to churches or “unlicensed” providers, and only protects minors under the age of 18, staff noted during a presentation to council.
The dispute during public comments Tuesday argued the city was regulating from the dais an industry that is regulated by the state. There is no ban on the practice at the state level, councilors-elect Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortello said.
They also referred to the city’s staff report, which stated Norman could face an attempt at the state level to toss the ordinance out because it steps beyond local concern.
“The City, as a home-rule municipality, is somewhat shielded from preemption when dealing with matters of local concern, but this (ordinance) version directly regulates a profession concurrently regulated by the State and would not be considered a matter of local concern,” the report states.
More than 100 residents showed up in support of the ban, and several urged the council to adopt the ordinance as they told of their experiences with harmful attempts to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Resident Laurie Collins described conversion therapy as torture.
“Good parents don’t let their children be tortured and humiliated and disgraced by other people,” she said. “Studies show it doesn’t work. At best, it just prevents people from engaging in behavior temporarily.”
Megan Strong, who said she is bisexual and a licensed clinical social worker, said she sees firsthand how support for LGBTQ teens can help them thrive.
“In my personal life and in my work with LGBTQ+ teens, I’ve experienced how the impact of support or lack of support has on teens’ mental health. Teens who have families who support their sexual or gender identities are less likely to attempt suicide, have depression, PTSD and the list goes on,” she said. “Banning conversion therapy will literally save lives.”
While neither Lynn nor Tortorello stated their opinion on the practice, Lynn said he was concerned about the encroachment on parental rights, and Tortorello said it could put children at risk if they could not speak about the matter with a counselor. LGBTQ advocates are unanimously aligned on the dangers of conversion therapy.
Both Lynn — an attorney — and Tortorello said it would likely lead to a lawsuit.
“If you do this and set a precedent like this I think one, you’re going to find yourself in a lawsuit, and I think the city will lose that lawsuit because people who have licenses in therapy are authorized by the state to conduct this as their business,” Lynn said.
He also called the item a social issue that is a “divisive measure” and asked the council to return to matters that concern city government.
Resident Gary Barksdale pointed to a report by City Attorney Kathryn Walker which stated the ordinance approached First Amendment rights concerns. The report also noted however, that the Tenth Court Circuit of Appeals has no precedent to contradict the ordinance.
Barksdale also proposed that a new council could then ban abortion, as it is a medical practice, but resident Alexander Penner pointed out that the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld Roe v. Wade “as the law of the land.”
Mayor Breea Clark praised supporters of the ban as eloquent and courageous fighters.
“Never quit fighting,” she said. “I appreciate it. It’s what makes Norman great, and I’m so grateful for our hardworking staff who weren’t afraid to take this on … our Human Rights Commission. I know we seem like the black sheep, trouble makers … trailblazers in Norman, but people are seeing it. They see that we care about our residents. We make tough choices. I could not be prouder to be mayor of this city.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.