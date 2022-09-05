The Norman City Council will receive presentations on police practices that have been under scrutiny in recent years and on the recently purchased property for an affordable housing initiative at Tuesday’s study session.
David McLeod, a University of Oklahoma sociology professor and former police detective, will give a presentation on NPD’s use of force. McLeod will also give a presentation on the department’s school resource officer program.
This presentation will be followed by an update on the property at 1210 W. Robinson St., which the city on Aug. 23 agreed to purchase for an affordable housing initiative. The update will include the possible purchase of property at 309 Norman Center Court.
Police presentation
McLeod’s use-of-force presentation comes roughly nine months after Center for Policing Equity published a study showing NPD used force on Black people 3.4 times more than white people from 2016 through June 2020.
In light of the disparity, NPD officials pointed out that only 0.06% of all reported incidents in the surveyed period resulted in force.
Chief Kevin Foster said a prominent number of the uses of force against Black and Hispanic people were from fights and disturbances. Foster argued it’s possible that Black residents don’t trust NPD and wait to call them in these situations, thus increasing the likelihood that an officer will use force to resolve it.
In May, McLeod said he has suggested NPD enhance its training, build communication with residents and find ways to increase equity for all Norman residents. He also said outside entities, like those in education and healthcare, could help drive down the disparity as well.
McLeod pointed out that NPD met all of his recommendations for enhanced training and officer evaluation to determine best practices for the officers.
McLeod will also present on NPD’s school resource officer program. The program cost more than $800,000 in its first year, after the city passed one of its public safety sales taxes in 2016.
The SRO program came under scrutiny following the George Floyd protests of 2020, and after they were called to investigate racist and homophobic graffiti including a shooting threat when a former Norman Public Schools teacher leaked the incident to parents of students listed in the graffiti.
1210 W. Robinson St.
Council also will hear an update about and discuss the building at 1210 W. Robinson St., which it voted to purchase despite concerns about better properties for the project.
The city will put forward $6.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to purchase and renovate the property, which would house up to 40 unhoused or at-risk residents. It will then spend $1.9 million through 2030 to operate the facility, according to city community block development grant coordinator Lisa Kreig.
The city is currently evaluating the building for elements such as asbestos and lead-based paint, according to city attorney Kathryn Walker.
Although five councilors voted for the purchase, several of them said they would not support the project if the building wasn’t feasible, including if it contained the elements city staff is checking for.
At the meeting, Ward 3 councilor Kelly Lynn alleged he had heard of a more cost-effective option for affordable housing in the city. He said the building is a hotel in the city.
The property to be included in the discussion, 309 Norman Center Court, holds a hotel, according to Google Maps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.