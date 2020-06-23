Correction: In-person public comment will be allowed for today’s Norman City Council meeting, according to a City of Norman Facebook post.
According to the post, although making comments in person is "not recommended during this time of social-distancing," the city council chambers will be open during the Zoom meeting for residents who want to comment in-person.
The capacity of the chambers will be kept to a minimum, and the allotted time allowed for in-person comment will be determined by the Mayor, the post said.
Residents can also leave comment via the live chat section of the city's Youtube stream or email comments to city_clerk@normanok.gov, and city staff will read off those comments. More details on leaving comments are outlined in the city's post below.
Norman City Council members said Monday that they believe it is too unsafe to hold meetings in person and will revert back to holding remote council meetings starting Tuesday.
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Norman Mayor Breea Clark decided to hold City Council meetings remotely via Zoom, Norman City Clerk Brenda Hall said.
This change comes after the City Council held meetings in person the last two weeks that drew hundreds of protesters hoping to weigh in on the city’s budgeting process.
Council members said that the decision had nothing to do with the protests at the last two meetings and was strictly because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
“I think it should be (on Zoom) with the coronavirus spike,” said Joe Carter, Ward 2 councilman. “I think the last meeting should have been on Zoom. It was a public health disaster. Hundreds of people packed into a room. It’s stupid.”
Clark did not respond to messages seeking comment by deadline.
Ward 7 Councilman Stephen Holman said that although he understands why the meetings have to go back online, he personally doesn’t like holding them on Zoom.
“For me, city council or government business is really difficult to do on video,” Holman said. “Conducting the business when you can’t see anybody or talk to anybody face to face, to me, I don’t like having to do it. Obviously COVID is affecting everybody in a whole lot of ways, and it’s just something we have to deal with.”
Earlier this month, the city completed its phased-in reopening plan. Councilmembers and the city clerk said Monday that a conversation to close the city back up has not been had despite the recent uptick in case numbers.
As of Monday, the Oklahoma State Health Department has reported four new COVID-19 cases in Norman. That brings the city case total to 332 — 236 have recovered. There have been 23 deaths, the department reported.
