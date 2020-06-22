Norman City Council members said Monday that they believe it is too unsafe to hold meetings in person and will revert back to holding remote council meetings starting Tuesday.
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Norman Mayor Breea Clark decided to hold City Council meetings remotely via Zoom, Norman City Clerk Brenda Hall said.
This change comes after the City Council held meetings in person the last two weeks that drew hundreds of protesters hoping to weigh in on the city’s budgeting process.
Council members said that the decision had nothing to do with the protests at the last two meetings and was strictly because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
“I think it should be (on Zoom) with the coronavirus spike,” said Joe Carter, Ward 2 councilman. “I think the last meeting should have been on Zoom. It was a public health disaster. Hundreds of people packed into a room. It’s stupid.”
Clark did not respond to messages seeking comment by deadline.
Leaders said the City Council will no longer accept in-person comments when the council convenes at 6:30 p.m. Instead, city staff plans to read public comments submitted through YouTube or on any of the city’s official social media platforms.
Ward 7 Councilman Stephen Holman said that although he understands why the meetings have to go back online, he personally doesn’t like holding them on Zoom.
“For me, city council or government business is really difficult to do on video,” Holman said. “Conducting the business when you can’t see anybody or talk to anybody face to face, to me, I don’t like having to do it. Obviously COVID is affecting everybody in a whole lot of ways, and it’s just something we have to deal with.”
Earlier this month, the city completed its phased-in reopening plan. Councilmembers and the city clerk said Monday that a conversation to close the city back up has not been had despite the recent uptick in case numbers.
As of Monday, the Oklahoma State Health Department has reported four new COVID-19 cases in Norman. That brings the city case total to 332 — 236 have recovered. There have been 23 deaths, the department reported.
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
