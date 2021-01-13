The City of Norman, in partnership with Classen Urgent Care and the Cleveland County Health Department, put on a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that vaccinated over 100 individuals Wednesday.
The clinic, held at the 12th Ave. Recreation Center, filled up within 20 minutes of the registration opening.
Emotions were high as Oklahoma residents received their vaccinations and realized they are now on the path to immunity from the coronavirus.
“I know if I got [COVID-19] I wouldn’t survive, because I’m a cancer survivor,” Norman resident Alice Bolt said after receiving the vaccine. “My son has taken my car keys away from me because he doesn’t want me out in public because I might catch it.”
Norman Parks and Recreation superintendent Jason Olsen said that this past year has been a strange one because of the pandemic. The majority of events the department would usually put on were cancelled, so being able to put on this vaccination clinic and help the community means a lot to him, Olsen said.
“Any opportunity we have to help out with a vaccination clinic, the recreation staff here in Norman is going to help,” he said. “They're doing everything from getting people registered, to getting people's cards filled out making sure that they get a good observation for 15 minutes after they get a shot.”
Olsen said that many people were overwhelmed with emotions after receiving the vaccine.
“We had one gentleman that came in today that has literally not left his house and this was the first place he visited,” he said. “The reaction we have gotten from the public has been very thankful. They want more of this and they want more opportunities to get vaccinated.”
Dr. Hussein Torbati, the lead physician at Classen Urgent Care, was heartened by the vaccine clinic he helped put on.
“This vaccination is really important,” he said. “We’ve seen so many people sick with COVID-19 since last March and we’re all just exhausted. So many people that we know have died and having the ability to give the vaccine and hopefully prevent any cases, or even if we can prevent half the cases — that’s a great feeling.”
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said that the collaboration between Classen, the City of Norman, the county health department, EMSTAT and the Norman Police Department is “nothing short of remarkable.”
“Norman residents have been desperate to get this life-saving vaccine and we are thrilled to provide support to the Cleveland County Health Department through additional pod opportunities as we all work hard to keep Norman residents safe and healthy,” Clark said.
CCHD spokesperson Sara King said that the health department is “extremely grateful” for both the City of Norman and Classen Urgent Care in providing “greater access points for the vaccine in our community.”
To register for the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s vaccine scheduling portal, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
